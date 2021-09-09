U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport Celebrates Return to Commercial Service with Special Water Canon Salute to Honour Commemorative First Flight

·2 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport celebrated a return to the skies yesterday with the restart of commercial airline service by Porter Airlines and Air Canada after temporarily suspending operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To mark the occasion, a commemorative first flight to Ottawa attended by key stakeholders and partners was "readied for takeoff" with a special water canon salute performed by Billy Bishop Airport's onsite Airport Rescue and Firefighting team.

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport Celebrates Return to Commercial Service with Special Water Canon Salute to Honour Commemorative First Flight (CNW Group/Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport)
Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport Celebrates Return to Commercial Service with Special Water Canon Salute to Honour Commemorative First Flight (CNW Group/Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport)

Learn more about Billy Bishop Airport's return to the skies on September 8, click here.

About Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport
Offering service to more than 20 cities in Canada and the U.S., with connection opportunities to more than 80 international destinations via our airlines' networks, Billy Bishop Airport is an important international gateway and a key driver to Toronto's economy, generating more than $470 million in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) each year and supporting 4,740 jobs, including 2,080 directly associated with the airport operations. Billy Bishop Airport is renowned for its unique travel experience, efficiency and customer service and has won a series of passenger-driven awards.

About PortsToronto
For more than 100 years PortsToronto has worked with its partners at the federal, provincial and municipal levels to enhance the economic growth of the City of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. PortsToronto owns and operates Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, which welcomed approximately 2.8 million passengers in 2019; the Outer Harbour Marina, one of Canada's largest freshwater marinas; and, Marine Terminal 52, which provides transportation, distribution, storage and container services to businesses at the Port of Toronto. PortsToronto is committed to fostering strong, healthy and sustainable communities and has invested more than $12 million since 2009 in charitable initiatives and environmental programs that benefit communities along Toronto's waterfront and beyond. PortsToronto operates in accordance with the Canada Marine Act and is guided by a nine-member board with representation from all three levels of government.

SOURCE Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/09/c0385.html

