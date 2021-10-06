U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,282.25
    -51.75 (-1.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,832.00
    -351.00 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,454.00
    -201.25 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,192.30
    -31.20 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.54
    -0.39 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.60
    -8.30 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    22.30
    -0.31 (-1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1545
    -0.0056 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.69
    +0.73 (+3.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3576
    -0.0049 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4770
    +0.0050 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,480.94
    +1,351.47 (+2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,248.55
    +31.19 (+2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,951.15
    -125.95 (-1.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Billy Goat Brands to Make Cornerstone Investment in Leading Seaweed Cultivator Cascadia Seaweed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Billy Goat Brands Inc.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOI Facilitates GOAT’s Blue Economy Strategy to Accelerate Cascadia Seaweed’s Ultra-Premium Cultivation Plan in Partnership with Indigenous Businesses and Communities

Image 1

Billy Goat Brands to Make Cornerstone Investment in Leading Seaweed Cultivator Cascadia Seaweed
Billy Goat Brands to Make Cornerstone Investment in Leading Seaweed Cultivator Cascadia Seaweed
Billy Goat Brands to Make Cornerstone Investment in Leading Seaweed Cultivator Cascadia Seaweed

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the “Company” or “GOAT”) (CSE: GOAT) (Frankfurt: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) focused companies in the blue economy, is pleased to announce that it has recently signed a letter of intent (“LOI”) with Cascadia Seaweed Corp. (“Cascadia Seaweed”) to purchase an equity stake in the private business. The capital is intended to be used by Cascadia Seaweed to accelerate its ethical seaweed cultivation plan, increase production capacity and propel marketing efforts. Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, GOAT may provide bespoke capital advisory services to Cascadia Seaweed to identify further opportunities for growth within the blue economy.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4dcdd4a-14c3-421e-a59c-b4720aba1759

Based in Sidney, British Columbia, Cascadia Seaweed is a vertically integrated company growing to become the largest provider of ultra-premium ocean cultivated seaweed in North America, which is a climate-positive crop with a variety of uses requiring only the sea and sunlight to grow. Ocean cultivated seaweed requires no freshwater, fertilizers, pesticides or arable land. It utilizes nutrients from the sea, sequesters more carbon than land plants, mitigates acidification, creates habitat, is renewable and fast growing. The Pacific Northwest is a ‘goldilocks zone’ for growing seaweed, with the optimal climate, temperatures, minimal industrial activity and therefore an absence of pollutants. Cascadia Seaweed is focused on delivering consumer food products under its brand “Kove Ocean Foods” as well as methane-reducing agrifeeds to the market, in addition to supplying the bio-packaging, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical industries.

Cascadia Seaweed has a vision to have at least 500 hectares under cultivation by 2025. In order to achieve this, it has built mutually beneficial partnerships with many Indigenous communities along the coast of BC, such as its first partnership with Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood – a First Nation owned seafood enterprise operating on Vancouver Island. These partnerships provide Cascadia Seaweed with the opportunity to leverage the knowledge and expertise of the local people, while providing employment and business development opportunities for coastal BC First Nations interested in the economic and environmental benefits of seaweed cultivation.

The global cultivated seaweed market was estimated to be worth $16.7 billion in 2020, according to MarketsandMarkets, and is projected to reach $30.2 billion by 2025 with a cumulative annual growth rate of 12.6% over that time period. GOAT and Cascadia Seaweed see this large opportunity to cultivate and market ethical seaweed products, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving ocean ecosystems. Although the Asia-Pacific region has traditionally had the largest share of the global cultivated seaweed market, with China being the world’s largest producer, Cascadia Seaweed is well positioned on the west coast of Canada to be the leading, ethical, and ultra-premium seaweed cultivator serving North American consumers.

Management Commentary

"Our goal is to achieve scale and a meaningful presence in each of our target markets. With GOAT’s support, and subject to finalizing the investment, we will have the capital to continue fulfilling our business’ vision and mission. As climate change continues to affect coastal communities both locally and globally, we feel a moral responsibility to address food security while creating economic opportunities for the coastal communities in which we operate,” said Mike Williamson, CEO of Cascadia Seaweed. “The Cascadia Seaweed team is focused on innovative, forward-thinking solutions to grow, monitor, harvest and process seaweed for a variety of CPG products. We are also continuing to strive toward increasing awareness of incorporating seaweed into a healthy daily staple for everyone,” added Mr. Williamson.

"We are excited to enter into this LOI and look forward to completing the investment. The GOAT team feels it is important to support Cascadia Seaweed’s development as it paves the way for economic sustainability in coastal communities while protecting the health of our oceans. Seaweed is known to provide tremendous benefits for the marine ecosystem and Cascadia Seaweed is well positioned to contribute to the long-term viability of the blue economy as well as the sustainability of the environment surrounding its operations,” said Tony Harris, CEO of Billy Goat Brands.

“At GOAT, we invest in ‘themes and teams’ and Cascadia Seaweed is led by a CEO and team that is perfectly suited to its theme. Michael Williamson’s background as the former Commander of Canada’s second largest military base, with more than 6,000 Canadian Forces and Civilian personnel, the seaport headquarters of the Canadian Pacific Fleet, and 5,000 hectares of land holdings exemplifies his operational fortitude and ability to lead a strong marine enterprise sensitive to regional geopolitics. Not only do we believe in Cascadia Seaweed’s business but also, we recognize they are way ahead of the competition in this rapidly growing market as it relates to cultivating seaweed in the pristine waters of the Pacific Northwest. We are committed to supporting Cascadia Seaweed as it executes on its business plan and works toward becoming the top seaweed brand globally,” added Mr. Harris.

To view a video about Cascadia Seaweed on its website, please click on the following link:
https://www.cascadiaseaweed.com/csc-video

To learn more about GOAT and Cascadia Seaweed click here:
https://billygoatbrands.com/news/billy-goat-brands-signs-loi-to-invest-in-cascadia-seaweed/

ABOUT BILLY GOAT BRANDS

Billy Goat Brands is a venture capital platform focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the blue economy. It intends to accomplish these goals through the identification of and investment in the securities of private businesses that are involved in the food and beverage industry, with a focus on: (i) plant-based protein, (ii) functional foods, (iii) food technology, and (iv) fermented foods. The Company plans to generate returns on its investments through various outcomes, including but not limited to go-public transactions, mergers or acquisitions, and the other liquidity events of its investee companies or projects. The paramount goal of Billy Goat Brands will be to generate maximum returns from its investments in a manner consistent with its environmental, social and governance values.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://billygoatbrands.com/. Its final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company’s profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On behalf of:

Billy Goat Brands Ltd.

"Tony Harris"

Tony Harris, CEO & Chairman
Tel: (778) 222-8221

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Email: info@billygoatbrands.com
Tel: 1-833-4-GOAT-IR (1-833-446-2847)

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING “FORWARD-LOOKING” INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The Company has provided the forward-looking statements in reliance on assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties (including those risk factors identified in the Company’s prospectus dated September 8, 2021), certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approval. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • Palantir Stock Is Surging on a Big Army Contract Win

    Palantir stock is rising after hours because the company won a contract to supply data and analytics software to the Army.

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. While it’s generally a

  • The next financial crisis is fast approaching

    Central banks need to prepare because global stock markets and real estate are overvalued, while leverage is near record levels for households, corporations, banks and governments.

  • Dow Jones Futures Tumble: Look For This Market Rally Signal; Google, Datadog Lead 9 Stocks To Watch

    Futures tumbled, with the market rally still not flashing this signal. Watch Google and Datadog. Palantir soared an Army contract.

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • 11 Best Stocks for Long Term Growth

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best stocks for long-term growth. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks for Long Term Growth. As the economy recovers post COVID-19, many investors see the surge in consumer spending and the expansion of the digital economy […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks at Steep Discounts

    Who doesn’t like buying a quality product at a discount? We all do it, some of us go looking for it, and it’s made fodder for comedians, well, just about forever. It’s only logical, after all, to buy cheap when you can. That holds true in the stock markets, too. The old cliché of ‘buy low and sell high’ remains a basic truth of the market. The only trick is finding the right stocks to buy low. Right now, Wall Street is watching the tech sector intently – these stocks are showing both discounted

  • Palantir, Shiba Inu, Apple, American Airlines: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

    Futures are pointing to a fresh selloff on Wall Street, as bond yields extend rises and energy prices soar. The data-software company said it was selected for a U.S. Army intelligence program contract. Facebook shares ticked 1.6% lower premarket after the company spent a day in the headlines amid a whistleblower’s testimony on Capitol Hill and a widespread outage of its services.

  • Futures, Stocks Fall With Bonds on Inflation Worry: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures fell with stocks as surging energy prices stoked inflationary pressures ahead of a key U.S. employment report. Treasury yields extended an advance.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenS&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts declined, with tech giants such as Apple Inc.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • Altria Has a Big Decision Coming Up

    Its multibillion-dollar stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev unlocks on Oct. 10 and there are potential financial implications.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • With an Understated 30% Profit Margin, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) may be a Great Find for Investors

    Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Intuitive Surgical's ROE and future growth in this article.

  • Top Analyst Sees Compelling Value in These 2 Stocks

    As we head into the tail end of the year, markets are giving conflicting signals. The steady upward movement, that we saw in all of the main indexes through much of the year, has given way to short-term slips and increased volatility. Inflation is up, the job market remains stuck in an ugly combination of stubborn unemployment and record-high levels of job openings, all while Congress and the Biden Administration are looking less and less capable of passing a set of aggressive spending plans. Ma