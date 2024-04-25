Bilt’s May Rent Day promotion: Redeem points toward rent, get free home decor

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

The Bilt Mastercard® (see rates and fees) has been incredibly popular since its inception in 2021. With a top-notch travel rewards program and the opportunity to earn points on rent with no transaction fees (up to 100,000 points per calendar year), it’s no surprise to see the card flourish over the past few years.

In addition, Bilt Rewards — the loyalty program behind the Bilt Mastercard — offers lucrative promotions throughout the year, with the most popular known as Rent Day.

Bilt’s Rent Day promotion — which runs the first of every month — card members earn double points on all purchases (excluding rent) and can take advantage of a unique promotion that changes every month. Bilt typically announces these promotions just a few days before Rent Day.

Bilt Rewards just announced the May edition of its monthly Rent Day promotion and, for better or for worse, it’s different than offers we’ve seen in the past.

Instead of a travel related offer (which has been the norm), Bilt is incentivizing members to redeem points toward their monthly rent payment in exchange for a credit toward home decor products in the Bilt Home Collection.

Additionally, Bilt recently announced a new partnership with Blade — a swanky helicopter transfer service that runs scheduled flights between New York City airports and Manhattan’s heliports.

Let’s take a closer look at this upcoming rent day promotion and its partnership with Blade.

Get a Bilt Home Collection credit when redeeming points toward rent

Between April 25 and May 1, Bilt members who redeem points towards their rent payment will get 100% of those points back to redeem toward items in the Bilt Home Collection. You can use a minimum of 1,000 points and a maximum of 50,000 points for this offer, and the Home Collection credit is good for six months.

However, your points are only worth 0.55 cents a piece when you redeem them toward your rent payment. For example, if you redeem 10,000 points towards rent, you’ll get a $55 discount.

Travel website The Points Guy values Bilt Rewards points at 2.05 cents apiece when redeemed toward travel, so this isn’t a great redemption in comparison. However, it might be worth considering this month if you’re looking for new home decor anyway.

The Bilt Home Collection usually has things like artwork from partner artists, interesting vases and different types of cups.

Private dinning experiences

This month, Bilt will also offer curated Rent Day dining experiences during at restaurants around the country. This includes unique tasting menus, wine pairings and omakase experiences.

These dining experiences will cost $150, or you can redeem 15,000 Bilt points for you and a guest. Availability will be limited, but you can try to grab a seat on April 26th.

Those with Bilt elite status will receive priority access to reservations. Platinum status members will have first access at 12 pm ET, Gold status members at 12:10 pm ET and Silver status members at 12:20 pm ET. All other Bilt Rewards members can book at 12:30 pm ET.

Dining experiences will be available at select restaurants in New York, Miami, Seattle, Washington DC, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas and Boston.

Earn double points with the Bilt Mastercard on Rent Day

Every month on Rent Day, Bilt also gives members with the Bilt Mastercard a chance to earn double points on all purchases (excluding rent).

6 points per dollar on dining.

4 points per dollar on travel (airlines, hotels, motels, resorts, cruise lines and car rental agencies).

2 points per dollar on all other purchases.

So, if you have a new restaurant you want to check out, flights to book or any other purchases to make, it could be worth waiting until May 1 to earn more points on your purchase. And if you’re dining at a restaurant that participates in Bilt Dining, you can increase your earnings up to a whopping 11 points per dollar.

But remember, to earn Bilt points with your Bilt Mastercard, you must use the card five times each statement period (see Rewards & Benefits).

New partnership with Blade

Earlier this month, Bilt announced a new partnership with Blade, where Bilt Reward members will earn bonus points on every Blade booking. Members will earn 2 bonus points for every dollar spent on Blade flights so long as they pay with a credit or debit card linked to their Bilt Rewards account.

Again, you’ll get more Blade benefits if you have Bilt elite status:

Silver status and above: Save 10% on Blade airport flights booked through Bilt.; and Platinum status members will receive one free BLADE flight between Newark, JFK and Manhattan, or Monaco and Nice.

Gold status and above: Access Blade lounges in New York when you’re not flying.

Platinum status members: One free Blade flight between Newark, JFK and Manhattan or Monaco and Nice, France.

These are nice benefits to have if you live in New York. Blade has lounges at its heliports on West 30th Street and East 34th Street, both of which are outfitted with a complimentary bar, coffee and free snacks.

Bottom line

If getting a discount on rent is your preferred way to redeem Bilt Rewards points, this month’s Rent Day promotion is a great way to earn bonus points to put towards furnishing your home. If you’d rather redeem toward travel, focus on earning double points on all purchases on May 1.

