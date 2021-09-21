U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,379.08
    +21.35 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.03
    +223.56 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,782.94
    +69.04 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,198.50
    +16.30 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.60
    +0.31 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.80
    +11.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.30 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1733
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3180
    +0.0090 (+0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3663
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2900
    -0.1300 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,106.34
    -910.54 (-2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,079.15
    +15.30 (+1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,001.36
    +97.45 (+1.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Bilt Rewards banks $60M growth on a $350M valuation to advance credit card benefits for renters

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Bilt Rewards, a loyalty program for property renters to earn points on rent with no fees and build a path toward homeownership, announced Tuesday a round of $60 million in growth funding that values the company at $350 million.

The investment comes from Wells Fargo and Mastercard and a group of the nation’s largest real estate owners, including The Blackstone Group, AvalonBay Communities, Douglas Elliman, Equity Residential, GID-Windsor Communities, LENx, The Moinian Group, Morgan Properties, Starwood Capital Group and Related.

Bilt launched back in June out of Kairos, the startup studio led by Ankur Jain, focused on enabling over 109 million renters in the U.S. to earn points from paying their rent every month — typically someone’s largest monthly expense. Since then, the program was rolled out across over 2 million rental units, Jain told TechCrunch.

“We are the first and only alliance of the major property owners to create this kind of program and already have 15 of the top 20 owners involved,” he added. “We are also the only co-branded card to offer points on rent.”

A rewards program for your rent payments? Meet Bilt

Greg Bates, GID president and CEO, said his company has 130 assets spread across the top 20 markets and manages 40,000 apartment units. He learned about Bilt from a colleague who attended a proptech conference where Jain demoed the Bilt card.

For as long as Bates has been in the real estate industry, about 20 years or so, renters have wanted to pay rent with a credit card for convenience and to earn loyalty points. However, that was cost-prohibitive in terms of the surcharges needed to be added to the rental rate -- until Bilt, he said. The card “is incredibly easy to use” and integrates into property owners’ online payment systems.

“Bilt has transformed the value proposition for residents that want to use a credit card and for landlords that want to accept them,” Bates added. “There will always be barriers to entry for products like this, but Bilt spent time with Mastercard and Wells Fargo to develop this unique product which will be a competition differentiator for a few years to come.”

In addition to the new funding, Bilt is also announcing new benefits for its loyalty members and upgraded offerings for the Bilt Mastercard, including the ability to earn up to 50,000 points on rent per year and unlimited points using the credit card.

For members, Bilt will pay interest in the form of points for a member’s account each month based on their average daily points balance over the 30-day period, and offer a concierge service for members choosing to redeem their Bilt points toward a home down payment. In addition, members can earn bonus points on top of points used by landlords on new leases and renewals.

Bilt worked with regulators, as well as Fannie Mae and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, to gain approval for using rewards points toward a mortgage. Members can also report their rent payments to the credit bureaus at no cost, which can help build credit history for millions of young renters.

Meanwhile, the company’s new “0-1-2-3” point earning structure for Bilt Mastercard holders provides no annual fee, 1x points on rent payments, 2x points on travel, 3x points on dining and 1x points on all other purchases.

This is the company’s first major external financing round and will be used to expand its real estate and loyalty partner network, grow its distribution channels and make its platform credit card more widely available to the public. Jain estimates Bilt is seeing 20% enrollment across residents.

As more renters move to homeownership over time, Bilt has plans to leverage this potential larger business to eventually become a mortgage provider for them.

“Renting is something people do for a while, and the core business has a massive scale opportunity, especially in the demographic under 35 years old, who tend to be up-and-coming professionals,” Jain added. “This is a unique target market, and Bilt will grow with them as they build their path to homeownership.”

All the reasons why you should launch a credit or debit card

 

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Dropped 7.3% on Monday

    Shares of online betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 7.3% in trading on Monday as investors quickly exited growth stocks. The biggest reason for the drop at DraftKings was the market's sell-off in general. Fear of the financial markets breaking down are high after issues at China Evergrande Group made global headlines over the weekend.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Make You Rich By Retirement

    In one year, GameStop stock has risen 2,280%. Biotech company Ocugen's stock has risen 2,140% in a year. In addition to broader trends, it is equally important to look at the company-specific factors that could keep the company ahead of its competition.

  • Why Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Ferroglobe Shares Crashed Today

    A double blow from China sent metal stocks tumbling, but you should wait before dumping your shares.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • 10 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap semiconductor stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for semiconductor stocks and go directly to the 5 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Semiconductors form the […]

  • 5 Reasons GameStop Could Prove the Doubters Wrong

    Video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) is one of them. One of the most straight-forward ways a company can go bust is to have too much debt. GameStop took care of that worry by raising capital as its stock skyrocketed earlier this year.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in September

    A large portion of that market actually revolves around algorithms and software platforms that help companies make data-driven decisions, automate repetitive tasks, streamline their operations, and cut costs. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world's top producer of discrete GPUs. Nvidia's discrete GPUs are usually associated with high-end PC gaming, but it also sells high-end GPUs for data centers that process AI and machine learning tasks more efficiently than stand-alone CPUs.

  • Aurora Cannabis Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Investor Conference Call and Related Year End Informational Filings to Monday, September 27, 2021

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has rescheduled its conference call to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 to Monday, September 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time. The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021, and file its related annual disclosure documen

  • Is Alibaba Stock a Buy?

    Shares of Alibaba have fallen over the past year. Here are a few risks to consider before buying the stock.

  • Expected fallout from potential Evergrande collapse

    Derek Scissors American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what's next for the markets as the Evergrande crisis continues to develop.

  • Why Monday’s selloff will be a ‘blip’ by year-end

    Baird PWM Market Strategist Michael Antonelli&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the hectic actions taking place in the market right now, how Chinese stocks are affecting the market, and what to expect from Congress debt ceiling as they debate the debt ceiling.

  • Uber Stock Rises as Ride-Hailing Giant Hints at Third-Quarter Profitability

    Uber, the app-based ride-share and delivery company, says it could turn a profit in the third quarter.

  • Are United States Steel Corporation's (NYSE:X) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at United States Steel's (NYSE:X) recent performance, when its stock has...

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Few can argue with Warren Buffett's long-term track record. This is especially true with some of Berkshire's tech stocks, including Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), which continue to prosper as technology plays an increasing role in the world economy. Buffett was long skeptical about tech companies -- a skepticism that has clearly softened, since Apple makes up more than 40% of Berkshire's stock portfolio.

  • How Much It Takes to Be in the Top 1%

    Democrats are in the middle of a major effort to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans to help offset the cost of their proposed expansion of the social safety net. “How is it possible for millionaires and billionaires that can pay a lower rate of tax than teachers, firefighters, or law enforcement officers?” President Joe Biden asked during remarks on the economy delivered at the White House last week. “Big corporations and the super wealthy have to start paying their fair share of taxes. It’

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%; Here’s Why

    In recent weeks, we’ve seen markets pull back after a prolonged upward trend. The reasons are varied, and include rising inflation, a weak jobs market, and the spread of the COVID Delta variant. At the same time, despite the increasing number of cases in this COVID wave, we’re not seeing a jump to lockdown policies – and while cases are up, severe cases are not. As the danger of COVID starts to ebb, economies are starting to rev up again. JPMorgan’s global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas

  • Is the Stock Market Selloff Over? Watch This Number.

    The S&P 500 had its worst day in months Monday, tumbling 1.7% on fears that property giant China Evergrande Group ‘s (ticker: 3333.Hong Kong) troubles may spill over into other markets. Friday, the S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average, a technical indicator that shows investors are losing confidence in the market outlook. The S&P 500 is 3.9% below its all-time high as of Monday’s close, at its lowest level since mid-June.

  • Average U.S. Retirement Savings By Age: How Do Yours Compare?

    How do your retirement savings compare to savings by other people in your age group? Are you keeping up with the proverbial Jones?