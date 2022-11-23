U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

BIM Software Global Market to Reach $25.1 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.2%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "BIM Software Market Report - Market Drivers, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2026" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. 

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The latest forecast is that BIM will continue with double-digit growth of CAGR of 11.2% (2021-2026) to reach a global market size of $25.1 billion by 2026. The market is resilient against economic downturns, but this varies by product, country, and industry.

BIM software growth potential based on relevant employment trends remains positive. With a proliferation of roles employed in the construction industry, the potential opportunity for growth is clear for BIM providers to deliver engineering and project management tools that will drive productivity improvements in the sector. It should be noted that AEC Design software growth continues to outpace construction GDP growth, which shows that improved functionality and new features are leading to ever-higher software spending per user.

Significantly, all key providers have established Design offerings, but their Construct software is increasingly growing within their software mix. Autodesk is the most significant player in the BIM Design space and generates more revenue than the other top four providers combined. Bentley offers the most complete Operate package. Importantly, it is in the tail of the market where we see the largest presence here, typically made up of much smaller providers in this relatively unsaturated BIM segment.

AMER region remains the largest BIM software market, closely followed by EMEA in 2021. However, by 2026 the disparity between the two regions has widened. While AMER displays double-digit growth, EMEA must settle for high single-digit growth from 2024 onwards. APAC remains the smallest segment to 2026. However, it is catching the competition.

This focused report is intended to provide a high-level assessment of one of the most attractive, fast-developing segments of the Engineering Software market where opportunities for lucrative growth via new market development, potential acquisition, and partnering are becoming a characteristic of the segment.

Report Objectives

  • BIM software market overview for better plans & strategies and to align internal resources, capabilities, and product planning.

  • Potential software users' analysis for establishing addressable market perspective.

  • Understand BIM software market competitive landscape.

  • Capture the main trends and market drivers.

  • Forecast market growth by segment, region, and key players to derive targets for sales and marketing initiatives.

  • Create a starting point for detailed investigations of one or more market segments or country markets.

  • Understand the impact of currency fluctuation on the technical software markets.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. About the analyst

  2. Report objectives

  3. Source

  4. Scope

  5. BIM Design phase

  6. BIM Construct phase

  7. BIM Operate phase

  8. The analyst's provider/product software coverage

  9. Geographic coverage

  10. Executive summary

  11. Global BIM software market overview

  12. Global BIM Software market size and growth

  13. BIM software market SWOT Analysis

  14. BIM software market drivers

  15. Currency effect - BIM software revenue growths by currency

  16. Conflict in Ukraine and its impact on the BIM software market

  17. Economic influences on the BIM software market

  18. AEC industry spend intensity and market size

  19. Potential software users / BIM related employment

  20. Worldwide AEC employment breakdown

  21. Construction industry employment

  22. Construction industry employment in US, Germany, France, UK, China and India

  23. Architecture & Engineering services employment

  24. Architecture & Engineering services employment in US, Germany, France, UK, China and India

  25. Software revenue by region EMEA, APAC, AMER

  26. Single year vs. 5-year outlook by selected regions

  27. AMER, EMEA, APAC regions revenue, revenue growth and CAGR

  28. BIM software market share by top 3 countries in EMEA, APAC, AMER

  29. Market performance by BIM Design, Construct and Operate phases

  30. Global BIM software revenue by BIM phase in 2021

  31. Global BIM software revenue growth by BIM phase

  32. Design, Construct and Operate phases revenue and CAGR

  33. Top 5 players and their revenue by BIM phase

  34. Global BIM Design software revenue and growth by segment

  35. Competitive landscape

  36. Key market players and the rest of the market revenues in BIM Construct, Design and Operate

  37. BIM software players market share in 2021

  38. Key market players and the rest of the market revenues growths

  39. Autodesk BIM software market size, share and growth forecast

  40. Bentley BIM software market size, share and growth forecast

  41. Hexagon BIM software market size, share and growth forecast

  42. Nemetschek BIM software market size, share and growth forecast

  43. Trimble BIM software market size, share and growth forecast

  44. Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) in 2021

  45. BIM Observatory

  46. Methodology

  47. Policies & options

Companies Mentioned

  • Assetworks

  • Autodesk

  • Autodesk?

  • Bentley

  • Hexagon

  • MRI

  • Nemetschek

  • Newforma

  • Planon

  • Procore

  • SpaceIQ

  • thinkproject

  • Trimble

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/15igrw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bim-software-global-market-to-reach-25-1-billion-by-2026-at-a-cagr-of-11-2-301686106.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

