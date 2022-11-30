U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

Bimbo Canada Teams Up With NBCUniversal For A Gru-Vy Minions Partnership

·3 min read

The cross-category partnership taps into beloved Minions franchise to capture the hearts (and stomachs) of Canadians

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's oldest and largest commercial bakery, Bimbo Canada, is teaming up with the highest grossing animated franchise of all time—NBCUniversal's Minions. The program pairs Canadian staples such as Dempster's®, Villaggio®, POM®, Sara Lee Little Bites® and more with the universally loved cultural powerhouse of Minions.

Bimbo Canada promo products will allow Canadians to win Minions-themed prizes until Saturday, December 24 on www.MinionsOffer.ca (CNW Group/Bimbo Canada)
Bimbo Canada promo products will allow Canadians to win Minions-themed prizes until Saturday, December 24 on www.MinionsOffer.ca (CNW Group/Bimbo Canada)

After a thrilling collaboration that leveraged the Jurassic World franchise, Bimbo Canada is working again with the licensing agency Branding Streams, who brings its passion and global experience with world-class brands to customized promotional programs that consumers truly enjoy. The Minions promotion, which spans social media, paid media, digital fliers, packaging and in-store displays, comes with exciting consumer giveaways. It marks Bimbo Canada's second time collaborating with Cineplex Entertainment, who will provide rewards giving consumers access to all films from the Minions franchise on the Cineplex Store to watch from the comfort of their home.

"After a very successful initial partnership with NBCUniversal and Jurassic World, Bimbo Canada is incredibly excited to team up with Carl, Steve, Kevin and the rest of the Minions," said Tania Goecke, Vice President of Marketing at Bimbo Canada. "This program brings some of Canada's most beloved bakery products together with fun characters from Minions: The Rise of Gru, creating exciting, limited-edition packaging and merchandise for Canadians to enjoy with their families."

The promo products are available in stores, and Canadians can take a photo of their receipt with two or more eligible Bimbo Canada products to win Minion-themed prizes. Participants simply need to take a photo of their receipt and upload to www.MinionsOffer.ca by Saturday, December 24, 2022 to receive a randomly selected Minions-themed prize while supplies last. Prizes include:

  • Cineplex Store Minions digital movies rental code

  • Minions-themed Fitbit Inspire 3 tracker

  • Minions-themed hoodie

  • Minions-themed headphones

  • Minions-themed backpack

To combat rising food prices, Bimbo Canada is also providing every participant with a $2 off digital coupon on Dempster's®, POM® and Ben's® White & Wheat bread.

For full terms and conditions on product giveaways, please visit www.MinionsOffer.ca.

About Bimbo Canada

Bimbo Canada is Canada's largest bakery, operating for more than 100 years.  It is a leading producer and distributor of fresh packaged breads and snacks with more than 1,000 products across 18 brands Canadians know and love, like Dempster's®, Stonemill®, Villaggio®, Vachon® and Takis®.  We are proud to feed Canadian families with safe, high-quality products they can trust made by Canadians, for Canadians at 16 bakeries, 15 distribution centres and 191 depots across the country.

Bimbo Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company.  Together, they are nourishing a better world with delicious baked goods and snacks by building a sustainable, highly productive and deeply humane company. The company is dedicated to building a diverse workplace that promotes equity and belonging, where all employees can develop and contribute to the transformation of the company, the baking industry and our communities.

For more, visit www.bimbocanada.com and follow us on LinkedInTwitter and Instagram.

About Branding Streams

The Branding Streams team acts as brand ambassadors, with over 25 years' experience in licensing, marketing, retail marketing, partner integration and media to ensure that brands are nurtured! Our experience with global world-class brands includes NBC Universal, The Walt Disney Company, Mattel, Levi Strauss & Company. We are honoured to represent Universal Products & Experiences for both licensing and retail marketing in the Canadian market!

For more, visit www.brandingstreams.com.

SOURCE Bimbo Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/30/c1486.html

    RIV Capital Inc. on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $141.9 million, or 84 cents a share, from a loss of $7.79 million, or a penny a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue increased to just under $2 million from zero revenue in the year-ago period. The latest quarter included a non-cash, goodwill impairment charge of $138.9 million related to its acquisition of New York-based cannabis company Etain, which it expects to close before the end of the year. RIV Capital, which was formerly c