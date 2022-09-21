U.S. markets open in 6 hours 3 minutes

Bin Yousef Cargo Brings Outstanding Shipping Solutions Powered by 37 Years of Logistical and Operational Excellence Around the World

0
·3 min read

Through strong partnerships with globally acclaimed networks, the company is well equipped to handle the largest global sports event in 2022

DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bin Yousef Cargo, Qatar's leading logistical provider, has reaffirmed its readiness and preparedness to handle the logistics of the largest and most anticipated global sports event set to be held in Qatar this year.

Bin Yousef Cargo Brings Outstanding Shipping Solutions Powered by 37 Years of Logistical and Operational Excellence Around the World

The interjections of global supply chains triggered by COVID-19 and reinforced by the war in Ukraine and unstable economic atmosphere have led the cargo and freight forwarding industry to take a turn into an obstacle course filled with several challenges, chief among them the high cost of shipping, lack of cargo space, long transit time and low frequency of air cargo, among others. Amidst such an unstable ecosystem, Bin Yousef Cargo has emerged as one of the most resilient players, being able to navigate the crisis.

Bin Yousef Cargo's 37 years of experience, global network of partners, and efficient logistical processes have ensured shipments to and from Qatar continue to flow smoothly and efficiently.

Gearing up for the much-anticipated and largest global football event, Bin Yousef Cargo has won through the post-pandemic shipping scene by providing alternative solutions to clients to facilitate and expedite shipments. The company is also accredited by the International Road Transport (TIR) Agreement, an international customs transit system with coverage across 66 countries to reduce transit time between borders. In addition, Bin Yousef Cargo is accredited as an Authorized Economic Operator (AEO), meaning it is approved by the national customs administration to receive faster customs clearances.

David Ford, COO of Bin Yousef Group, said: "Despite the clear challenges facing the freight industry worldwide, Bin Yousef Cargo has really flourished throughout the past two difficult years. As a group, Bin Yousef strives to remain agile in response to the ever changing global circumstances, with Bin Yousef Cargo being the greatest example of that mantra.

Moving forward, our strategy remains to support Qatar's Economy and to achieve its vision.

Bin Yousef Cargo is already handling massive shipment volumes to help facilitate the largest global sports event of the year. With almost 4 decades of experience in Qatar's freight industry, we are strategically positioned to assist, specially in very time sensitive situations."

Jiju Haneef, Director of Cargo Operations at Bin Yousef Group, said: "As Qatar's most trusted logistics partner, our innovative approach, global accreditations, and robust network of partners have enabled us to continue to deliver best-in-class solutions with speed and efficiency. We are determined to enhance our services to empower Qatar's supply chain."

Bin Yousef Cargo is committed to servicing the nation with a fully integrated logistics service suite throughout its global network across 180 countries. The company enjoys strong associations with Qatar Olympic Committee, Qatar Football Association, Qatar Swimming Association, FINA, Qatar Tennis Federation, Qatar Cycling Federation, the Longines Global Champions Tour, CHI Al Shaqab and others and is proud to support Qatar's efforts ahead of the upcoming global sports events.

For more information, please visit our website at www.binyousefcargo.com.

Contact:
Rawan Yousif
+974 33475991
rawan.yousif@qanect.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1903706/Bin_Yousef_Cargo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bin-yousef-cargo-brings-outstanding-shipping-solutions-powered-by-37-years-of-logistical-and-operational-excellence-around-the-world-301629241.html

SOURCE Bin Yousef Cargo

