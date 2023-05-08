U.S. markets closed

Binance pauses bitcoin withdrawals, citing large volumes

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Binance logo

(Reuters) -Cryptocurrency exchange Binance halted bitcoin withdrawals on Monday for the second time in a day, citing large volumes.

"Our team is currently working on a fix and will reopen (bitcoin) withdrawals as soon as possible," the company said in a tweet. It said withdrawals were closed temporarily "due to the large volume of pending transactions."

Earlier in the day it had paused withdrawals for about an hour.

In March, Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange suspended deposits and withdrawals citing tech issues. Bitcoin was down about 1% to $28,191, its lowest in nearly a week.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Muralikumar Anantharaman)