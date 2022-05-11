U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,028.38
    +27.33 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,410.68
    +249.94 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,764.97
    +27.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.81
    +15.02 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.11
    +5.35 (+5.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.20
    +9.20 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    21.84
    +0.42 (+1.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0570
    +0.0037 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0250
    +0.0320 (+1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2360
    +0.0044 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2490
    -0.1810 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,167.58
    -521.09 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    719.43
    -7.27 (-1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,317.63
    +74.41 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

Binance Announces Former Deputy US Attorney as its First Deputy General Counsel

·2 min read

DUBAI, UAE, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the appointment of Joshua Eaton, former Deputy U.S. Attorney in the Northern District of California, as Deputy General Counsel. Eaton will lead the organization's legal affairs, supporting global compliance, investigations, and law enforcement coordination activities.

(PRNewsfoto/Binance)
(PRNewsfoto/Binance)

Eaton brings over 20 years of experience representing the United States at the Department of Justice (DOJ) and in the U.S. Army. Over the span of his career, Eaton provided key guidance to countless Presidentially-appointed U.S. Attorneys across America and U.S. Army commanders both at home and while deployed.

While a line prosecutor and senior staff advisor in the U.S. Army and thereafter an attorney at the DOJ, Eaton provided counsel on the most complex and sensitive operations, investigations, litigation, policies, and programs, spanning a wide scope of U.S. federal and international law enforcement and operational issues covered by the U.S. Army and DOJ.

"The legal team at Binance is further strengthened by the dynamism and experience that Josh brings to our continuous efforts to protect users and manage risks," said Hon Ng, General Counsel. "Josh was instrumental in his leadership role while in Government, developing its standard-bearing ethics and compliance practices, guiding it through some of the most sensitive and complex issues facing any government organization, and supporting its growth into one of the preeminent federal prosecutors offices in the United States."

The Northern California U.S. Attorney's Office, along with its partners at IRS-Criminal Investigations, has become the nation's preeminent investigations and prosecutions team targeting illicit actors who abused the blockchain and crypto technology as a result of Eaton's collaborative work with his former Assistant U.S. Attorney and senior management colleagues.

Eaton promoted and strengthened the office's key role in investigating and prosecuting these crimes without attacking the technology or its legitimate uses. Eaton joins a number of his former IRS-CI law enforcement colleagues who have already joined the ranks of Binance's growing team, including Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price that underlines Binance's commitment to its users and the community.

"During my time at the U.S. Attorney's Office, I became interested in blockchain technology and crypto and discovered how important it is to prevent bad actors from abusing this important, legitimate emerging technology for corrupt personal gain. I decided to join Binance because of its commitment to this mission as well as its track record in collaboration with law enforcement driven by transparency, integrity and protecting users. I am excited to be a member of this brilliant, passionate, and mission-driven team," said Eaton.

Eaton received his Juris Doctorate from University of San Francisco School of Law.

SOURCE Binance

Recommended Stories

  • Inovio lets go of CEO, to stop work on COVID-19 vaccine and instead focus on booster

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s stock tumbled 21.7% in premarket trading on Wednesday, the day after the company said it will discontinue its work on a COVID-19 vaccine and will instead focus only on developing a booster. Inovio also said it has replaced CEO Joseph Kim. The new president and CEO is Jacqueline Shea, who starts in her new role immediately. She most recently was the chief operating officer at Inovio. Kim has also resigned from Inovio's board. The company's stock has declined 50.1% so

  • Brookfield Decides to Spin Off Its Asset-Management Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. plans to spin off its asset-management business, according to a person familiar with the matter -- a step designed to simplify the organizational structure at one of the world’s largest alternative investment firms. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Ti

  • Kohl’s Fends Off Activist Macellum’s Bid to Overhaul Board

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Macellum Capital Management’s bid to overhaul the board of Kohl’s Corp. was rejected by investors on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueChina Risks 1.6 Million Deaths in Virus ‘Tsunami’ If Covid Zero Is Abandoned: StudyBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineCrypto’s Audacious Algorithmic Stablecoin Experiment CrumblesKohl’

  • Activist investor Carl Icahn launches formal bid for Kroger's board seats

    An activist shareholder who aims to shake up the Kroger Co. board of directors has officially launched a proxy fight.

  • Dentsply Sirona investigating possible financial improprieties after firing CEO

    Dentsply Sirona announced April 19 that CEO Don Casey "has been terminated ... and has ceased to serve as a member of the board" effective immediately. But it offered no explanation then.

  • Kohl's wins proxy battle against activist investor Macellum, stock falls

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Kohl's Corp investors on Wednesday rejected all of activist Macellum Advisors' director nominees in one of the year's most hotly contested boardroom battles that occurred as the company began trying to sell itself. The U.S. department store chain announced the preliminary voting results at its annual meeting on Wednesday. An executive said all 13 Kohl's directors have been re-elected and that none of Macellum's 10 candidates received enough votes to gain board seats.

  • Inovio's Kim out as CEO, company shifts focus from Covid-19 vaccine to booster

    The Plymouth Meeting company encountered a series of setbacks in its ultimately unsuccessful efforts to get a Covid-19 vaccine approved.

  • SHUTTERSTOCK APPOINTS PAUL HENNESSY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

    Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) ("the Company"), the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies, today announced that Paul Hennessy has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2022. Mr. Hennessy, a Company Board member since 2015, succeeds Jon Oringer, Shutterstock's founder, who is currently serving as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Oringer will remain as Executive Chairman of the Board.

  • Johnson & Johnson names company veteran Thibaut Mongon as CEO of new consumer health company

    Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday it has named company veteran Thibaut Mongon as chief executive designate of its planned new consumer health company. The company had said in November 2021 that it planned to separate the consumer business into a new company, while keeping its pharmaceutical and medical-device units. Mongon has been at the company for more than 20 years and has held the role of executive vice president and worldwide chairman of consumer health since 2019. The company said Paul Ruh

  • Bird Construction Announces Changes To Board Of Directors And Announces Voting Results For The Election Of Directors

    Bird Construction Inc. ("Bird") (TSX: BDT) is pleased to announce the election of three new members to its Board of Directors (the "Board"). Mr. J. Kim Fennell, Mrs. Jennifer F. Koury, and Mr. Gary Merasty were elected as members of the Board following Bird's 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2022. The three directors are all considered independent directors and bring significant experience and expertise to complement the capabilities of the Board and drive sharehol

  • Hasbro shareholders push toymaker to settle with Alta Fox, refresh board

    Boston Partners and Anchor Capital are among long-term shareholders urging toy maker Hasbro Inc to refresh its board with at least one investor-nominated director and to settle a proxy contest with activist investment firm Alta Fox Capital Management. Boston Partners, which owns a 2.26% stake in Hasbro and invests $96 billion for clients, told Reuters on Tuesday the board needs new directors and it is backing the activist's three director candidates. It said a settlement would benefit Hasbro and shareholders.

  • Poor first quarter for Diebold Nixdorf has company revising outlook, planning changes

    Diebold Nixdorf lowered revenue expectations for the coming year after posting a first quarter loss. The company also announced more restructuring.

  • Exclusive-Sachem Head nears deal to end board challenge against US Foods-sources

    Hedge fund Sachem Head Capital Management is in advanced talks to drop a board challenge against US Foods Holding Corp in exchange for three seats on the food distributor's board of directors and the replacement of Chief Executive Officer Pietro Satriano, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. US Foods has struggled to boost profit margins in line with competitors such as Sysco Corp as inflation has surged and supply chains were disrupted during the pandemic. A representative for Sachem Head declined to comment.

  • Raj Subramaniam to Become President and CEO of FedEx Corporation; Frederick W. Smith to Serve As Executive Chairman

    MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 9, 2022 /3BL Media/ – FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) announced that, effective June 1, 2022, Frederick W. Smith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will become Executive Chairman, a...

  • Kohl’s Investors Reject Activist’s Push to Overhaul Board

    The retailer said its slate of 13 directors were all re-elected according to a preliminary tally of votes, as the company is exploring a potential sale.

  • /C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- ATCO Ltd./

    ATCO will hold its 55th Annual and Special Meeting on Wednesday, May 11, at 10 a.m. MDT. During the meeting, the ATCO executive leadership team will provide a review of 2021 operational and financial performance, as well as updates on ATCO's investment and business strategy.

  • Curaleaf's Q1 Results: Is the CEO Shift a Reason to Buy the Stock?

    The newly named CEO displaces a man who will be heading up an intriguing new business unit at the pot company.

  • Better Hires Ex-Goldman Partner Talwar With Eyes on Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Embattled online mortgage lender Better is turning to a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. consumer-banking veteran to help it pursue a public listing just as rising interest rates pressure the business already reeling from a slew of personnel missteps.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland

  • Element Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

    Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) ("Element" or the "Company"), the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, confirmed today that all ten nominees listed in its management information circular dated April 1, 2022 were elected as directors at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2022 (the "Meeting"), with each director receiving approximately 99.0% or more of votes cast in favour of their election. A total of 298,256,389 common shares (approximately 74.53% of

  • Here's What VerticalScope Holdings Inc.'s (TSE:FORA) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

    Every investor in VerticalScope Holdings Inc. ( TSE:FORA ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...