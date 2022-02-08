U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,479.75
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,992.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,584.00
    +24.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,008.60
    +1.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.03
    -0.29 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.40
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1444
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    -0.0140 (-0.73%)
     

  • Vix

    22.86
    -0.36 (-1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2600
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,023.67
    +1,898.99 (+4.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,024.64
    +27.88 (+2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.47
    +57.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,377.19
    +128.32 (+0.47%)
     

Binance Announces Strategic Partnership with YG Entertainment

·3 min read

Agreement will see Binance and YG develop Metaverse, NFT and Gaming opportunities

Companies will also work together to create an eco-friendly ecosystem for NFTs.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to build a strategic partnership with YG Entertainment Inc. (YG), one of South Korea's leading multinational entertainment corporations.

As part of the strategic partnership, Binance and YG will cooperate on a range of blockchain projects, including collaborations in the NFT space. Binance will provide the NFT platform and technology infrastructure while YG will supply NFT content and gaming assets.

The two companies also have plans to develop Binance Smart Chain-based games, collaborate on building the Metaverse, and actively pursue various digital asset opportunities to develop unique experiences and services for fans.

It is expected that the partnership between Binance and YG will create positive synergies between the two firms. A number of world-renowned Kpop stars are managed by YG, including Big Bang, Blackpink, Winner, iKon, AKMU, and Treasure. YG has immense potential to develop digital assets, including NFTs, using their intellectual property (IP) rights in a wide range of business fields.

NFT, which stands for non-fungible token, is a one-of-a-kind digital token that allows artists to share their content in a unique way. The growth of NFT is paving the way for a change in the paradigm of the music and Kpop industry by serving more than just a consumption purpose for fans.

Kpop has been at the forefront of the Korean Wave, attracting millions of fans around the globe. It is expected that the MoU with Binance will allow YG to more actively extend its growth in the NFT market.

Binance NFT is a multichain platform that uses the PoSA (Proof of Staked Authority) network, a consensus agreement protocol that is more eco-friendly and energy-efficient than Bitcoin. Creating NFTs in an eco-friendly way is one of the considerations that Binance and YG emphasize during the collaboration.

Bo Kyung Hwang, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at YG, said: "As a Kpop leader, we plan to steadily build an innovative and eco-friendly NFT ecosystem. Collaboration with Binance has provided an opportunity for YG to secure royalties and business opportunities for rare and valuable content. We also hope that it could further strengthen the bond between fans and artists."

Helen Hai, Global Head of Binance NFT, said: "YG is one of the most well-known global entertainment corporations in the world. Both Binance and YG will strive to further build their leadership in their respective fields. Now that the two companies have joined forces, we can expect to see a strong cooperative relationship being forged. We hope that this will support the development of the global blockchain ecosystem, and bring further mainstream adoption of new assets, such as NFTs, to a new user base."

Helen added: "Binance will be working closely with YG to create an eco-friendly ecosystem for NFTs. YG is a global entertainment corporation with global influence, and we believe that it is important to promote the use of sustainable blockchain platforms."

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/binance-announces-strategic-partnership-with-yg-entertainment-301476580.html

SOURCE Binance

Recommended Stories

  • Claiming Social Security Spousal Benefits? These 3 Rules May Surprise You

    If you're married -- or divorced after at least 10 years of marriage -- you have more choices when it comes to your Social Security checks. Specifically, you may be better off claiming spousal benefits based on your husband or wife's work, record rather than claiming your own benefit. Opting for spousal benefits will usually net you more money if your partner was a higher earner than you.

  • How to Retire With $4 Million

    Everyone wants enough money waiting for them in retirement to live comfortably. But if you’re used to a certain lifestyle, you may need a bit more than the minimum amount. A nest egg worth $4 million can provide many retirees … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $4 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meta Warns That Europe Could Lose Facebook, Instagram

    Meta’s apps may leave the continent, the company cautioned, citing privacy rules that complicate the business.

  • Amazon pushes maximum base salary to $350K as competition intensifies

    The evolving compensation packages are not new at Amazon, and for more senior Amazon employees it can mean recent hires in lower roles have higher salaries.

  • Oil prices: 'It's going to be very easy' to get to $100/barrel, analyst says

    Energy prices have been on fire over the last six months. Expect them to go higher, says one analyst.

  • Frontier and Spirit ‘synergy will take 3 to 5 years,’ airlines analyst says

    Cowen Senior Research Analyst Helane Becker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Frontier and Spirit airlines merging together and how it will affect the airline industry.

  • Tesla Subpoenaed by SEC About Complying With Musk Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. received another subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about a subject that keeps coming up: Elon Musk’s tweeting in 2018 that he was considering taking the carmaker private.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesStocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big Tech: Markets WrapAmazon Is Raising

  • Is your favorite bank branch on the chopping block?

    Will bank branches one day join airline-ticketing offices and phone booths — once ubiquitous on the urban landscape — in becoming just a memory?

  • Apple ‘cannot let Amazon get hold of Peloton,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Peloton takeover interest, the outlook for Tesla stock amid supply chain issues, and Meta's sharp value decline after reporting earnings.

  • Meta exec pitches metaverse business to advertisers

    The metaverse will open up more ways for businesses to make money, an executive from Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc told an advertising conference on Monday, in a presentation complete with a video showing holographic avatars fencing and playing basketball. The company's head of metaverse, Vishal Shah, cited opportunities for brands around digital goods and immersive shopping, speaking over video conference at the Interactive Advertising Bureau's annual leadership meeting in New York. "Without the physical limitations that exist today that put pressure on businesses' bottom line, things like real estate, supply chain and geographical reach, the metaverse will open up more opportunities for businesses to make money," Shah told the audience.

  • Blockchain rare earth scheme to certify sustainable output for EVs

    An EU-funded certification scheme using blockchain is being developed for rare earths as automakers demand proof that materials used to make magnets for electric vehicles (EVs) are not linked to toxic pollution. The Circular System for Assessing Rare Earth Sustainability or CSyARES is due to be ready in about three years, the Rare Earth Industry Association (REIA) and Dutch supply chain traceability firm Circularise said. The scheme is part of Europe's quest to jump start domestic output of super-strong rare earth magnets used in EVs.

  • Porsche expects another record year for sales despite chip shortage - Automobilwoche

    Luxury carmaker Porsche AG expects another record year for sales despite the global semiconductor chip shortage, its sales chief was quoted as saying by industry magazine Automobilwoche. Sales at Porsche, part of Volkswagen, rose 11% last year to 301,915 which would mean they could reach more than 335,000 this year if growth maintains the same pace. Van Platen said Porsche wanted to hire 400 more workers.

  • California warns Tesla it may sue over race discrimination and harassment allegations

    A California state agency warned Tesla it has grounds for civil complaint over charges of race discrimination and harassment, the automaker disclosed.

  • Joe Rogan, Dave Chappelle, and the limits of employee activism

    Spotify is the kind of workplace that encourages employees to share their thoughts on how the company is run. Musician Neil Young’s recent decision to pull his music from Spotify over objections to covid misinformation on Rogan’s podcast has encouraged other artists to follow suit, igniting a wave of public scrutiny over the platform’s ties to Rogan. Spotify also announced yesterday that Rogan had agreed to remove dozens of podcast episodes in which he used racial slurs, and the podcaster apologized on Instagram for his use of the n-word.

  • India signs deals to export 4.6 million T sugar in 2021/22, says trade body

    Indian mills have signed contracts to export 4.6 million tonnes of sugar in the 2021/22 marketing year without government subsidies, a leading trade body said on Monday. The exports would allow the world's second-biggest sugar producer to trim stockpiles, though it could weigh on global prices. Mills have already dispatched 3.7 million tonnes since the start of the marketing year on Oct. 1, but in the past few weeks they have struggled to dispatch on time owing to scarcity of railway freight trains, the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) said.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • These companies in the S&P 500 are winning this earnings season using 4 critical measures

    AMD, Schwab and Apple are among the S&P 500 companies increasing sales and improving profit margins.

  • 5 popular financial rules you might want to ditch

    Even experienced investors might rely on maxims that are outdated and no longer serving your financial well-being.

  • U.S. charges China's Hytera with conspiring with ex-Motorola staff to steal technology

    The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it has brought criminal charges against China-based telecommunications company Hytera, accusing it of conspiring with Motorola Solutions Inc employees to steal the American company's digital mobile radio technology. In a partially redacted indictment unsealed in Chicago, the government said Shenzhen-based Hytera Communications Corp recruited Motorola employees in Malaysia to steal proprietary trade data about the radios, known as walkie-talkies. The indictment charges Hytera by name, but it redacts the names of other co-defendants in the case, at least some of whom are the now-former Motorola employees who the Chinese company is accused of recruiting.

  • Oil Drops After Scorching Rally as Markets Eye Iran Nuclear Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped to trade near $91 a barrel, pausing a rally that’s propelled crude to its highest since 2014.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookStocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big Tech: Markets WrapFutures in New York fell 1.1% on Monday after rallying for