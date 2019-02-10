Binance CEO: ‘We’re Still at the Beginning of the Beginning’ of Bitcoin Revolution

Bitcoin billionaire Changpeng Zhao has an encouraging message for crypto fans who fear they missed the boat on the cryptocurrency bandwagon: The bitcoin revolution is still “at the beginning of the beginning,” so you haven’t missed anything yet.

Zhao ― the founder of cryptocurrency exchange Binance ― was responding to a Twitter user who says he wishes he had jumped on the bandwagon in 2013, when bitcoin was still an obscure technology in its infancy.

In 2013, the bitcoin price fluctuated between $13 and $947. Today, the bitcoin price ― though heavily battered ― hovers at around $3,600.

Changpeng Zhao: You Haven’t Seen Anything Yet

Zhao responded by telling his Twitter follower that the best is yet to come, and he has not missed the boat.

