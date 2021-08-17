Binance Considering Former Bourse Executive for Singapore Chief

BeInCrypto –

Binance Holdings Ltd. is currently in talks with former senior bourse executive Richard Teng for its Singapore chief executive role.

Teng returned to Singapore in April, after stepping down as head of the Abu Dhabi Global Market for six years in March. Before that, Teng served as Singapore Exchange Ltd.’s chief regulatory officer, in addition to spending 13 years at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

The world’s largest crypto exchange has also approached other executives about the position, according to a confidential source. It is still unclear if Teng has accepted the position, as both Teng and Binance declined to comment on the subject.

