U.S. markets open in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,331.00
    -37.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,593.00
    -247.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,088.00
    -140.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,024.80
    -19.70 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.57
    +2.85 (+2.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.80
    +23.10 (+1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.68
    +0.31 (+1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1181
    -0.0041 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.88
    +4.29 (+15.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3398
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8680
    -0.1220 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,278.67
    +4,913.48 (+12.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.90
    +110.16 (+12.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,396.00
    -62.25 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

BINANCE AND CUSCAPI BERHAD TO TAKE STRATEGIC STAKES IN MX GLOBAL

·5 min read

The strategic cooperation will help support sustainable cryptocurrency growth in South-East Asia, and create opportunities for future partnerships in the region

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MX Global Sdn. Bhd. (MX Global) today announced an equity investment into the company from Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem. In addition, MX Global also landed another investment for Redeemable Convertible Preference Shares (RCPS) into the company by Cuscapi Berhad, a pioneer digital business solutions provider in Malaysia.

Dato&#39; Fadzli Shah, CEO of MX Global
Dato' Fadzli Shah, CEO of MX Global

These new capital injections will allow MX Global, a licensed fintech company, to build brand awareness, hire more high-quality talent and develop new features within Malaysia's regulatory framework.

MX Global is one of the four Recognized Market Operator-Digital Asset Exchange (RMO-DAX) that has been granted full approval by the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) in July 2021 and complies with the standards and practices to uphold investor protection in conducting safe and secure trading of cryptocurrencies in the country. MX Global offers solutions for users to store and trade cryptocurrencies under compliant and safe cyber-security environments including a regulated local cryptocurrency exchange at www.mxglobal.com.my.

CEO of MX Global, Dato' Fadzli Shah said, "MX Global aspires to be the preferred liquidity platform for digital asset or cryptocurrency investors and token issuers locally and internationally. The cooperation of Binance will not only support us in achieving this goal but should also provide the most capital-efficient opportunity for us to align and compete with other global players in the industry. We will continue building a safe, easy and real digital asset ecosystem for our customers."

With this initial effort to support sustainable growth in the cryptocurrency market in Southeast Asia, Binance hopes to work with regional and local partners to drive further collaborations.

Changpeng Zhao (CZ), Founder and CEO of Binance, said, "We see potential in Malaysia given its respected and innovative crypto and blockchain community. We believe that partnering with MX Global will be a springboard to new opportunities, both in Malaysia and the region as a whole as well as across the entire crypto and blockchain ecosystem."

Speaking on the investment from Cuscapi Berhad, Dato' Fadzli Shah expressed his excitement in working together with the major digital business solutions provider that holds an extensive list of well-known clients.

"I believe that this cooperation will not only expand the potential services that MX Global can offer in the future, but it will also allow the company to innovate and revolutionize the payment system in Malaysia," commented Dato' Fadzli Shah.

Cuscapi Berhad Executive Chairman, Datuk Jayakumar Panneer Selvam stated, "this historic collaboration between digital assets and payment systems will create integration and synergy that will bring together the high potential of the use of cryptocurrency to conduct commerce. With blockchain and smart contracts being increasingly incorporated into our lives, the potential for this will be massive."

The strategic cooperation further demonstrates the continuous growth and development of the digital assets industry, which will bolster the cryptocurrency market in Malaysia and South-East Asia. The investments from two major players, Binance and Cuscapi Berhad, will allow MX Global to venture into a much bigger clientele pool. This will also no doubt propel MX Global to become the major player in the industry.

ABOUT MX GLOBAL

MX Global is a Kuala Lumpur-based fintech company with a mission to create a highly accessible and secure cryptocurrency trading platform that allows merchants, consumers, and traders to transact cryptocurrencies. MX Global envisions the MX Global trading platform to be the preferred liquidity platform for cryptocurrency investors and token issuers in Malaysia.

In light of the demand for cryptocurrencies, MX Global has created a user-friendly platform for users to begin trading in Bitcoin and Ethereum. MX Global offers end-to-end solutions in storing, buying and selling cryptocurrencies within its exchange and MX Global's compliance management system reflects strong integration of cyber-security controls, giving you peace of mind.

Aside from that, MX Global has also appointed leading professional advisory and legal firms to provide support in the areas of advisory, legal, compliance, business operations and risk management design to continuously strive to be the leading example of best practices in the industry.

ABOUT BINANCE

Binance is the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralisation and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

ABOUT CUSCAPI BERHAD

Cuscapi Berhad is a public listed company on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

Established in 1978 as DTS (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Cuscapi is recognized as a pioneer supplier in digital business solutions in Malaysia. It was listed on the ACE Market in 2004 and changed its name to Datascan Berhad and subsequently in 2007 to Cuscapi Berhad, as a public company.

Cuscapi offers business management solutions, information technology security solutions, consulting services and contact center outsourcing services for businesses across a variety of industries, including retail, hospitality, automotive, telecommunications, finance and public services.

Datuk Jayakumar Panneer Selvam, Executive Chairman of Cuscapi Berhad
Datuk Jayakumar Panneer Selvam, Executive Chairman of Cuscapi Berhad
Changpeng Zhao (CZ), Founder and CEO of Binance
Changpeng Zhao (CZ), Founder and CEO of Binance
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/binance-and-cuscapi-berhad-to-take-strategic-stakes-in-mx-global-301492547.html

SOURCE MX Global

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction Loophole

    Americans who rely on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction at tax time may be in luck. A Democratic proposal aims to restore the SALT deduction for taxpayers who make less than $400,000 a year and increase the deduction … Continue reading → The post This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Jumped 26% Today

    Shares of oil tanker owner Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) jumped by as much as 27.6% in trading on Monday after it was announced that an insider was buying shares. The big news was that on Monday, board of directors member Alexander Hansson -- son of founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson -- bought 250,000 shares of Nordic American stock for $2.05 per share. Alexander Hansson's purchase came on the heels of the delivery of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report Friday.

  • Russia’s Sberbank plunges amid warnings over collapse

    Shares in Russia’s biggest state-controlled lender Sberbank have plunged as much as 74pc, as the European Central Bank warned it faced collapse. London-listed shares in Sberbank hit a record low on Monday, after The Sunday Telegraph revealed that City law firms were preparing for the sanctions against the bank this week. The European Central Bank warned that “owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation”, Sberbank and its subsidiaries were “failing or likely to fail”.

  • Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia escalated shelling overnight of key cities in Ukraine as its troops on the ground move slowly in a large convoy toward the capital, Kyiv. The mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said residential areas were being bombed and “this is a war to destroy the Ukrainian people.”Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian At

  • University of California loses breakthrough CRISPR patent in PTO ruling

    The decision — centering on the gene-editing technology CRISPR and its initial cutting protein, called Cas9 — shifts the invention of the system to two other institutions.

  • Plug Power Skyrocketed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The market is high on this hydrogen stock today. Does that mean that fuel-cell investors should stay away?

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Apple Is Working On a Mysterious New Product

    While the iPad was once presented as the middle ground between a phone and a computer, the ultra-noncommittal among us may soon have yet one more option: Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPad/MacBook hybrid. Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young was the first to write that Apple has been exploring the option of a "foldable notebook" alongside the foldable iPhone that was rumored to hit shelves in 2023. While the news has never been mentioned by Apple and no photos publicly exist, DSCC reports it have a 20-inch screen that could transform from a monitor to a keyboard depending on its position.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Palantir Stock, Buys Tesla

    Asset manager Cathie Wood had been regularly unloading Palantir. On Friday she sold the last of the software company's shares held in three Ark funds.

  • Lucid Stock Sinks As Tesla Rival Slashes 2022 Production Outlook

    Lucid Motors significantly missed earnings estimates for its fourth quarter late Monday and slashed 2022 production outlook. Earlier, Lordstown Motors joined Nikola in reporting smaller-than-feared losses. Lucid stock fell hard in afterhours trade.

  • What Does AMD’s Buyback Mean for Its Stock

    Investors love a bit of share buyback action, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been partaking in plenty of it recently. Last week, the chip giant disclosed it had authorized a new $8 billion share repurchase program which comes hot on the heels of last May’s $4 billion authorization – for which the company has already purchased $3 billion worth of shares over the last 4 quarters. “Overall,” said Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore, “We believe the expansion of AMD's share repurchase program reflect

  • Microsoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said Zain Nadella, son of Chief Executive Officer Satya, died Monday morning. He was 26 years old and had been born with cerebral palsy. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsThe List of Foreign Companies Pulling Out of Russia Keeps G

  • Kimberly-Clark buys majority stake in reusable period underwear company

    It's a step into the sustainability market for the maker of feminine care brands including Kotex.

  • Citigroup Plunged Monday on Russia Fears. Should Investors Be Worried?

    The financial sector largely lagged the market, but Citigroup (NYSE: C) was the worst performer out of the big banks. The main catalyst for the move is Citigroup's recently reported exposure to Russia. Citi is by far the most international of the big U.S. banks, with operations throughout the world.

  • Sanctions against Russia’s central bank mark a ‘break-the-glass moment,’ economist says

    Harvard Economics Professor Kenneth Rogoff joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss U.S. sanctions on Russia's central bank and the outlook for global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy Are Soaring Today

    While many stocks are rising and falling today due to the reports of quarterly earnings, this isn't the case with fuel cell stocks Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE). As of 10:37 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy are up 12.2%, 13.7%, and 14.3%, respectively. Futures for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, are up 4.5%, and Brent crude futures have exceeded $100 per barrel.