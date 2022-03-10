Binance eyes gaming, e-commerce in upcoming acquisition spree
Binance is eyeing opportunities in non-crypto industries with plans to go on an acquisition spree, the Financial Times reported.
Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao told the Financial Times that the crypto exchange is targeting industries such as retail, e-commerce and gaming.
However, Zhao said he had no intention to grow the company into a conglomerate but instead bring traditional industries to crypto.
Last month, Binance paid US$200 million for a stake in Forbes and two seats on the media outlet’s board.
