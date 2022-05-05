U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,271.00
    -24.25 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,836.00
    -133.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,426.50
    -104.75 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,938.80
    -8.40 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.74
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,892.10
    +23.30 (+1.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    +0.61 (+2.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0595
    -0.0030 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.10
    -3.15 (-10.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2535
    -0.0100 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5700
    +0.3960 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,598.12
    +1,162.92 (+3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    918.33
    +41.00 (+4.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.24
    +106.79 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Binance gets regulatory nod in France, paving the way for Europe push

Rita Liao
·1 min read

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by volume, has gained regulatory approval to provide digital asset services in France, the first European country where it has acquired such permission, the company said in a blog post on Thursday.

The greenlight was granted by the country's market and banking authorities and arrived months after several regulatory setbacks that the exchange faced on the continent.

"Effective regulation is essential for the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency," says Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, in a statement.

In November, France's financial industry regulator said that Binance must focus on "anti-money laundering compliance" if it wanted regulatory support to set up a regional hub in Paris. The UK published a notice in August saying the company did not have the written consent to operate there. Germany also issued a similar warning.

Binance has been busy trying to show European regulators its commitment to practice compliance and promote the region's blockchain ecosystem. In November, Binance said it would invest 100 million euros to "support the development of the French and European blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem" as well as to set up an R&D hub in France.

Originally founded in China, Binance has largely pulled out of the country following Beijing's sweeping crypto ban. Many Chinese-founded crypto firms have moved their core management to Singapore, which is quickly emerging as a regional hub for blockchain startups. Binance is reportedly still seeking a new home and said in December that it would withdraw its license application and close down operations in Singapore.

Multis wants to build the financial backbone of crypto-native organizations

Recommended Stories

  • Binance Secures Regulatory Approval in France

    Binance has been registered as a digital asset provider in France.

  • Binance registers with France crypto regulator, advances European plans

    LONDON/PARIS (Reuters) -Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has registered with France's market regulator, Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao said in a tweet on Wednesday, advancing the company's plan to make Paris its European base. "It's a real stamp of quality," said Binance France's General Manager David Prinçay, referring to the registration with the regulator, AMF. Prinçay said Binance France was now seeking a formal licence from the French markets regulator to open a regional headquarters in France.

  • Moldova ready for 'pessimistic' scenarios but sees no imminent threat of unrest

    Moldova sees no imminent threat of unrest spilling over from the war in Ukraine despite "provocations" by pro-Russian separatists in recent days, but has been making contingency plans for "pessimistic" scenarios, President Maia Sandu said on Wednesday. Fears have grown in the past week that Moldova could be drawn into the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine, after pro-Russian separatists in a breakaway region reported a number of attacks and explosions there, which they blamed on Kyiv. Sandu and her pro-Western government have blamed incidents in the breakaway region on "pro-war" separatist factions.

  • This car handbag holder kept my purse from spilling its contents — and it's just $13 for Yahoo readers

    Stretched behind the console between the front seats, it blocks kid feet and curious dogs too — save nearly 50%.

  • Why Powell took 75-basis-point rate hike off the table, and other takeaways from the Fed press conference

    The Federal Reserve pushed up its benchmark interest rate by a half-percentage-point — the biggest move in over 20 years — and announced the kickoff date for unwinding its $9 trillion balance sheet on Wednesday. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell then talked with reporters for about an hour.

  • The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement

    Healthcare ranks as one of the most pressing concerns for retirees, and with medical expenses rising every year, two out of three Americans worry about high healthcare costs in retirement. Models estimate that a retired couple at age 65 will … Continue reading → The post The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JD.com, Pinduoduo Added to Chinese Companies Facing Delisting in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators added more than 80 companies, including JD.com Inc., Pinduoduo Inc. and Bilibili Inc., to an expanding list of firms that face possible expulsion from American exchanges because of Beijing’s refusal to allow access to the businesses’ financial audits.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkr

  • Goldman Sachs Sees These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Skyrocketing Over 70%

    Just when it looked like time to throw in the towel, the market pulled through and delivered a win. After April turned out to be the worst month since March 2020, May kicked off in a more upbeat fashion, with investors hoping the bottom might be in sight. Whether that is the case or not, remains to be determined, although the one good thing about a bear market is that investors have plenty of opportunities to pick up promising equities at enticing prices. But how to get hold of the next winner?

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article we take a look at the latest portfolio updates by Cathie Wood. We will discuss some important stocks the hedge fund investor sold in the first quarter of 2022. You can skip our discussion and go directly to read Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022. Cathie Wood’s hedge fund […]

  • Stock Market Mostly Lower Ahead Of Fed Statement; 2 Stocks Plunge More Than 30%

    Stock market indexes traded mostly lower ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement this afternoon, while earnings reports sparked some outsize moves.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    In just a little over three weeks, Nvidia (NVDA) is due to report its Q1 2022 earnings. Perhaps in preparation for that big event, investment bank Morgan Stanley announced it is resuming coverage of the semiconductors giant -- and provided a few thoughts on the company ahead of earnings. "Nvidia," writes Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore, "remains one of the best growth names in the semis space [and] is a core holding." For this reason, the analyst says Morgan Stanley's approach will be "to at

  • The Fed just raised rates by a half point. Here’s what financial advisers think you should do with your money

    Worried about how the latest Federal Reserve rate hike will impact you? Here’s what financial planners suggest you do with your cash.

  • Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, boosts stake to 15.2%

    The purchases were made on Monday and Tuesday and cost about $336 million, Berkshire said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday night. Following the purchases, Berkshire owned about 142.3 million Occidental shares worth approximately $8.8 billion, plus $10 billion of preferred stock it acquired in 2019 to help finance Occidental's purchase of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. Berkshire also has warrants to buy an additional $5 billion of Occidental shares at a slight discount to their Wednesday closing price of $61.57.

  • The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shell Posts Record Profit on Soaring Oil and Gas Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc posted its highest quarterly earnings on record, as the company was buoyed by high oil and gas prices despite taking a $3.9 billion accounting charge on its planned exit from Russia.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian OilIndia Wants Rus

  • I inherited ‘a sizable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ Should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Have a question about how to handle an issue with your financial adviser or thinking of hiring a new financial adviser?

  • Is NIO (NYSE:NIO) A Risky Investment?

    Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of...

  • Why Transocean Was Skyrocketing Today

    Its earnings missed expectations, but investors are optimistic about the future of energy investment.

  • Uber and Lyft struggle to find drivers, DraftKings and FanDuel back California sports betting bill

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out the stocks tied with several of the day's trending industry stories.

  • With interest rates rising, it’s time to focus on MANG stocks instead of FAANG, according to Jefferies

    A case is made that the group of Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia and Alphabet are a safer play as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy.