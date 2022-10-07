U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,665.81
    -78.71 (-2.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,453.61
    -473.33 (-1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,746.65
    -326.66 (-2.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.81
    -33.70 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.47
    +3.02 (+3.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.80
    -13.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    20.26
    -0.40 (-1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9783
    -0.0012 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    +0.0530 (+1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1108
    -0.0061 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.2270
    +0.1590 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,596.18
    -493.81 (-2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.92
    -8.11 (-1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,994.17
    -3.10 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Binance hit by $100 million blockchain bridge hack

Carly Page
·2 min read

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, confirmed Thursday that hackers made off with at least $100 million, but that the figure could have been significantly more.

The Binance blockchain, also known as BNB Chain and Binance Smart Chain, took the rare step of suspending transactions and fund transfers after discovering a vulnerability affecting the BSC Token Hub cross-chain bridge. These bridges are designed to facilitate the transfer of assets from one independent blockchain to another.

The vulnerability in the BSC Token Hub bridge allowed the attacker to forge messages, enabling them to mint new BNB tokens. Since the stolen tokens were not pre-existing tokens taken from wallets, no user funds were impacted.

In a blog post on Friday, the BNB Chain team said that a total of 2 million BNB — worth approximately $568 million — were initially withdrawn by the hacker. But blockchain security company SlowMist says the attacker only managed to take about $110 million because the majority of the stolen tokens, worth about $430 million, couldn’t be transferred following the suspension of the BNB Chain.

Binance chief executive Changpeng Zhao said in a tweet that the company estimates the impact of the breach to be between $100 million and $110 million.

"The issue is contained now. Your funds are safe. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide further updates accordingly," said Zhao.

When approached for comment, Binance spokesperson Ismael Garcia declined to comment beyond the blog posted by the BNB Chain team, which says that the BNB Chain is now back up and running. The blog post adds that a new on-chain governance mechanism will be introduced on the BNB Chain to fight and defend against future possible attacks.

"The bug itself lies in how Binance Bridge processes the proofs of transactions sending the money from one chain to another," Adrian Hetman, tech lead of the Triaging Team at Immunefi, a web3 bug bounty program provider, told TechCrunch. "The logic checks the message proof, something a user submits, and proceeds with the payout if the proof is valid."

"The hacker managed to forge such a message that it tricked the logic of the contract into thinking the message was indeed valid, even though the hacker didn't have valid claims to the funds. BSC Token Hub then proceeded with the payout as everything was valid," said Hetman.

Cross-chain bridge hacks have become a common occurrence in the past year. In June, a hacker exploited a vulnerability to steal $100 million from Harmony’s Horizon Bridge, and in August, attackers drained $190m worth of crypto from the Nomad cross-chain bridge. So far this year, about $2 billion in cryptocurrency has been stolen in cross-chain bridge hacks, according to blockchain data firm Chainalysis.

Earlier this year, hackers stole $625 million following the attack on Axie Infinity's Ronin Bridge in March.

Binance founder Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao shares his vision of web3 opportunities at TC Sessions: Crypto

Recommended Stories

  • A $568 Million Hack of Binance Coin Roils Crypto Sector Anew

    (Bloomberg) -- An already bad year for cryptocurrencies took another turn for the worse after a $568 million hack affecting Binance Coin became the latest in a string of security incidents to buffet digital assets.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US

  • Binance forced to briefly halt transactions following $100 million blockchain hack

    The company's CEO said the issue has been contained and all funds are safe.

  • Christian Bale Confirms Defending Amy Adams During ‘American Hustle’ On-Set Drama

    Adams said director David O. Russell caused her to cry during the making of the film. Bale allegedly stuck up for her by calling Russell an “a**hole.”

  • BNB Smart Chain Resumes Operations After $100M Exploit

    A tweet from the official BNB chain Twitter account indicates that the chain is expected to be back online in the afternoon Asia time.

  • Google will open its first data center in Japan in 2023

    Google said today that it will open its first data center in Japan by 2023. The company noted that this data center will be located in Inzai City, Chiba, and is a part of its $730 million infrastructure fund that will continue through 2024. This is the company's third data center in Asia after Taiwan and Singapore.

  • ESG Stock Watch: BlackRock in the Middle, Pepsi’s New Farms

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to the first edition of ESG Stock Watch, a weekly story examining the environmental, social and governance risks -- and opportunities -- that companies around the globe encounter. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageBiden Should Hit Saudi A

  • Hamden police: 16-year-old girl charged in September shooting

    A 16-year-old girl was charged in connection to a shooting in Hamden in September, police said. Hamden Police Department officers responded to the area of Butler St. and Goodrich St. on Sept. 24 around 10 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired. The incident reportedly involved multiple individuals. Police found a gunshot victim in her Butler Street home suffering from a non-life-threatening ...

  • Recession Beat Grows Louder With Slower Earnings, Weaker Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity earnings are behaving similarly to the run-up to previous recessions, tallying with multiple leading indicators showing the US is on track for an economic slump.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageBiden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Re

  • TikTok owner sees losses triple, Binance pauses network after hack, Impossible Foods cuts staff

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down leading business stories including losses at TikTok parent ByteDance, Binance briefly pausing its network after an exploit was confirmed, and Impossible Foods laying off workers.

  • AMD joins the club with sales warning as analysts ask if PC chip market has hit bottom yet

    Wall Street appeared fairly in unison on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Friday, agreeing the firm's expected sales to PC customers were worse-than-expected and asking if the chip market has reached the bottom yet.

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • Will Altria Stock Go Up in Smoke?

    Dividend investors concerned about the long-term viability of Altria's traditional tobacco business can find global answers.

  • Why U.S. gasoline prices are rising again, and where they could go

    Gas prices are rising again, and this might be just the beginning.

  • Businesses in England and Wales collapse at fastest pace since 2009 as energy costs bite

    There were more than 5,600 insolvencies in the second quarter of the year.

  • Data Centers Are Pushing This Dividend Stock's Growth Plan to the Limit

    Dominion Energy's regional footprint puts it at the center of a huge growth region for data centers. That's good and bad.

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • Judge postpones Twitter-Musk trial after company accuses him of 'mischief and delay'

    Twitter’s lawyers fired back at Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a court filing Thursday, accusing the company’s recalcitrant buyer of engaging in "mischief and delay" with his renewed bid for the company.

  • Oil Prices Set for Biggest Weekly Increase Since March Following OPEC Cut

    OPEC's decision to cut production has heightened tensions between the oil group and the U.S. government.

  • BP looks to North Sea, U.S. shale for near-term oil and gas boost

    BP is targeting the North Sea and U.S. shale basins to boost oil and gas supplies in the short term in response to the global energy crisis, its head of oil and gas operations told Reuters. BP aims to cut its oil and gas output by 40%, or 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), between 2019 and 2030 as part of its strategy to slash greenhouse gas emissions and build up a large renewables business. But the company has boosted its spending on oil and gas in 2022 by $500 million in response to soaring energy prices and a supply crunch following years of under investment in the sector and in the wake of disruption to Russian supplies of gas to Europe.

  • Reducing the Pain From Required Retirement Withdrawals This Year

    Strategies can help taxpayers soften the impact of this year’s required minimum distributions from 401(k)s and IRAs, financial advisers say.