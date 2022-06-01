U.S. markets open in 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,153.00
    +21.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,194.00
    +223.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,724.25
    +77.75 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.20
    +11.30 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.63
    +1.96 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.20
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    +0.23 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    -0.0040 (-0.14%)
     

  • Vix

    25.86
    -0.68 (-2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2567
    -0.0034 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3320
    +0.6560 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,824.70
    +89.66 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    694.91
    -1.15 (-0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.16
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Binance Labs closes $500M fund to focus on Web3 and blockchain adoption

Jacquelyn Melinek
·3 min read

Venture capital firms continue to deploy and raise capital for crypto markets despite volatility in recent weeks, with Binance Labs closing a $500 million investment fund to focus on web3 and blockchain technology adoption.

“We really see the fund as another step in terms of us being able to build our mission statement, which is to help advance adoption of web3 technologies, across all stages,” Ken Li, Binance Labs’ executive director of investments and M&A, told TechCrunch.

The fund was supported by DST Global Partners and Breyer Capital, in addition to family offices and corporations as limited partners, the company said.

Binance Labs is the venture capital and accelerator arm of Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume. The $500 million fund will be invested in projects across three stages of pre-seed or incubation, early-stage venture and late-stage growth, Li said.

“We’d like to partner with more founders across more geographies and sectors and support them with the fund but also support them through the broader Binance ecosystem,” Li said. “Ultimately, all the adoption that comes in crypto will come from great founders.”

Since 2018, it has invested in over 170 projects across more than 25 countries with projects like 1inch, a decentralized finance and exchange aggregator; play-to-earn games Axie Infinity; and The Sandbox and Polygon, a decentralized Ethereum-focused layer-2 scaling platform.

The fund also plans on setting aside capital for sectors that “haven’t even been defined yet,” Li said.

“We want to be prepared to invest into those sectors as they come into play,” Li said. With gaming and DeFi, for example, adoption can happen quite quickly. On the consumer side, there’s DeFi, gaming, NFTs and metaverse, but there’s also yet-undefined sectors that Binance wants to be prepared for.

Its incubator program is web3-focused, but comparable to a Web 2.0 accelerator like Y Combinator, Li said. Each program is done in batches or seasons and it is currently in “season four,” incubating 14 projects chosen out of over 500 applications, Li said.

While capital is a positive for founders, it might not be the most important thing, Li noted. “Supporting founders is more meaningful than the capital we bring to market.”

A number of crypto funds have launched recently, including Andreessen Horowitz’s latest – and biggest – $4.5 billion mega fund, alongside other massive multi-million dollar funds.

Last week, former Binance executives at Old Fashion Research launched a $100 million venture fund to focus on the metaverse and bringing greater crypto adoption to emerging markets like Latin America and Africa, according to its managing partner, Ling Zhang, who was previously the vice president of M&A and investments at Binance.

Even though crypto markets may be in choppy waters, this year to date has had more funds deployed into the space than in 2021.

“We’re going to support founders regardless of market conditions,” Li said.

About $2 billion in capital was raised across164 deals in May in the blockchain and crypto ecosystem, according to data on PitchBook, with about $15 billion in total capital raised this year to date, up from almost $12 billion during the same period in 2021. This shows that 2022 is still stronger for capital investments in crypto, even amid bearish market sentiments.

“Ultimately our perspective is business as usual and we’ll continue to partner with founders who have the most promise and long-term focus to bring projects to market sustainably,” Li said. “We think that is going to happen regardless of macro conditions, especially because one of the stages we partner with founders is so early, so there will always be new projects and new founders who want to enter the space.”

Recommended Stories

  • Binance’s Venture Capital Arm Raises $500 Million Crypto Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Binance Labs, the venture capital arm of the world’s biggest crypto exchange, launched a $500 million fund to invest in digital-asset projects, the latest capital injection into an industry that’s reeling from plunging prices and the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYel

  • New York's COVID-19 cases plummet 36.5%, omicron wave receding across state

    New York reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 45,469 new cases, down 36.5% from the previous week's tally.

  • ‘Should we wait to see how the market plays out?’ I want to purchase a rental home. Is this a good time?

    'I would be landlord with the help of family in Texas as well. I just don’t know if it’s the right thing to do no.'

  • What Exempting Russia From OPEC+ Supply Quotas May Mean for Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Exempting Russia from the OPEC+ alliance’s oil-production agreements is being discussed by some members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the Wall Street Journal reported. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US Will

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Despite being not yet operational, and having no revenue to its name (much less profits), Lithium Americas stock has had a terrific run as investors bid up lithium assets in anticipation of booming demand for the metal, which is used to make the batteries that power electric vehicles. With lithium currently priced at $60,000 a ton, Goldman sees that slipping 10% to $54,000 later this year -- a pothole that precedes a bigger fall off a cliff. By next year, the banker believes, lithium prices will average just $16,000, a staggering 73% decline from present-day prices.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Was a Bad Bet on Tuesday

    Investors slapping a few dollars down on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock Tuesday didn't make the best pick. Tuesday morning, Citigroup's Jason Bazinet gave his DraftKings price target a 20% haircut. In his new research note on the company, Bazinet wrote that his modification is based on a slight decline in DraftKings' active accounts, and a lower target enterprise value per account.

  • This Steel Giant Has a Plan for Inflation

    Having built itself into a major North American steel player, Cleveland-Cliffs is ready for this massive headwind.

  • GameStop to report earnings Wednesday: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines what to expect from GameStop's earnings report tomorrow.

  • These 3 Growth Stocks Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

    Growth stocks have been pummeled in the recent market sell-off as rising interest rates and fears of an economic slowdown hit investor sentiment hard. For a long-term investor, though, such periods of correction also offer some of the best opportunities to find growth stocks that could become huge winners in the next decade or so, given their business growth potential. Here are three such growth stocks that look like winners in the making.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June

    Although there are a lot of successful strategies to make money on Wall Street, riding Warren Buffett's coattails has, arguably, been one of the most profitable for the past 57 years. Since the Oracle of Omaha, as Buffett has come to be known, became CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's overseen the creation of close to $695 billion for his company's shareholders, and has led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annual average return of 20.1%. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys shares of a publicly traded company, Wall Street and investors rightly take notice.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) posted its first-quarter earnings report on May 25. Nvidia's stock price advanced slightly after that big earnings beat, but it's still down about 36% for the year. Is it too late to buy Nvidia as a turnaround play in this turbulent market?

  • Why MicroStrategy Stock Spiked Today

    Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), a cloud-based analytics company, were flying high today on no company-specific news. Investors were instead likely reacting to the rising price of Bitcoin as the value of the cryptocurrency is on the rise. MicroStrategy holds well over 100,000 Bitcoin tokens, so its shareholders react strongly to the price of the cryptocurrency.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    While splitting a stock changes nothing about the underlying business or its intrinsic value, it can drive share price appreciation in some cases by making the stock more affordable. The company has a 10-for-1 stock split planned for June 28, and it's a key player in the growing commerce industry. Better yet, with the stock price down 78% from its high, now is great time to buy.

  • Better Oil Stock: Murphy Oil or Devon Energy?

    Most energy stocks have a modest valuation and a decent dividend yield -- offering solid value to investors fleeing the lofty valuations and dividend-free zone of the high-growth technology sector. Murphy Oil is an independent oil and gas producer founded in 1950 and headquartered in Houston, Texas. Murphy's operations are based across three regions: Western Canada, Texas, and The Gulf of Mexico.

  • S&P suspends forecast as higher rates slam brakes on the global bond market

    Global ratings giant S&P said they won't meet prior expectations amid an "extraordinarily weak" environment.