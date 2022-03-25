U.S. markets open in 8 hours 41 minutes

Binance Launches EduFi - Learn and Earn Program - to Educate Users on the Blockchain Industry

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance announced the launch of its Learn and Earn program on Binance Academy – a leading portal for crypto and blockchain education. This initiative will allow users to earn crypto while learning about important topics across the blockchain industry.

Binance logo
Binance logo

Any users who complete the identity verification process and comply with the Binance Terms of Use are eligible to participate. There is a predetermined amount of crypto that users can earn. Crypto rewards are given to users who complete a number of educational tasks, including reading articles, watching video clips, and passing quizzes.

Changpeng Zhao (CZ), CEO of Binance, said: "Crypto is changing the world. We've already seen GameFi, where people earn from playing games, and now we have created Binance EduFi, where people can earn while they learn. We want to give our users the best tools to improve their understanding of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency projects, so they can make more informed investment decisions."

The Learn and Earn program will be hosted on a regular basis. Starting on March 25th, Terra (Luna, ANC, UST), WOO Network, Polkastarter (POLS), and ANKR are the projects included in the first batch of the Learn and Earn program. Within the predetermined $600K rewards, users can earn tokens depending on the activities they complete. The following rounds are to be announced at a later date.

Jack Tan, CEO of WOO Network, said: "Education is at the top of every product's user funnel, bringing awareness and traffic to an application. On the user side, Binance Learn and Earn will help users get more value from products and investments, making this an important two-way relationship that can drive growth for the industry."

Binance Academy will continue to expand the Learn and Earn program, adding high-quality projects and industry partners from different fields.

SOURCE Binance

