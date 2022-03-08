U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,195.50
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,738.00
    -44.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,299.50
    -21.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,952.00
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.21
    +1.81 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,990.30
    -5.60 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0872
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • Vix

    36.45
    +4.47 (+13.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3126
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4300
    +0.1210 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,644.68
    +730.96 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    865.45
    +13.83 (+1.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,068.22
    -153.19 (-0.61%)
     
Binance launches fiat-to-crypto service Bifinity

Timmy Shen
·1 min read

Binance has launched its own fiat-to-crypto service provider Bifinity to improve on-ramps and encourage more merchants to take crypto payments.

See related article: Israel added to Binance’s list of global regulatory trouble spots

Fast facts

  • Bifinity offers over 50 cryptocurrencies and supports major payment methods, including Visa and Mastercard.

  • Crypto business aggregator Coinmap has tracked 28,754 venues accepting and offering cryptocurrency payments and services, at press time.

  • Bifinity also announced a strategic partnership with crypto financial services provider Eqonex on Monday.

  • Under the partnership, Bifinity will advance a US$36 million convertible loan to the Nasdaq-listed firm and will have the right to appoint top executives of Eqonex from within Bifinity.

See related article: Binance US under probe for ties with trading affiliates: report

