Binance launches fiat-to-crypto service Bifinity

Binance has launched its own fiat-to-crypto service provider Bifinity to improve on-ramps and encourage more merchants to take crypto payments.

See related article: Israel added to Binance’s list of global regulatory trouble spots

Fast facts

Bifinity offers over 50 cryptocurrencies and supports major payment methods, including Visa and Mastercard.

Crypto business aggregator Coinmap has tracked 28,754 venues accepting and offering cryptocurrency payments and services, at press time.

Bifinity also announced a strategic partnership with crypto financial services provider Eqonex on Monday.

Under the partnership, Bifinity will advance a US$36 million convertible loan to the Nasdaq-listed firm and will have the right to appoint top executives of Eqonex from within Bifinity.

See related article: Binance US under probe for ties with trading affiliates: report