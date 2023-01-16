U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.96
    -0.90 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.30
    -5.40 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0825
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2195
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8220
    +0.3810 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,036.64
    -133.87 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.25
    +47.18 (+10.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,860.07
    +16.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,179.42
    +357.10 (+1.38%)
     

Binance to Let Traders Keep Crypto Collateral Off Its Exchange

Yueqi Yang
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Binance, the operator of the world’s biggest crypto exchange, will allow institutional investors to keep the collateral for leveraged positions off the platform, a move to ease concerns caused by the collapse of one-time rival FTX.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company said that such firms will have the option instead to post collateral with Binance Custody, which will hold the assets in so-called cold storage, or wallets that are unconnected to the internet. After the trades are settled, the assets would then become unlocked and accessible to the user again.

Binance Custody, launched in 2021, is a separate legal entity registered in Lithuania, the company said.

The collapse of FTX late last year sowed doubts about the ability of crypto exchanges to keep assets safe after prosecutors alleged it misused customers’ funds.

After FTX’s demise, users yanked funds from Binance and other rivals. At the peak of that pullback in early December, users withdrew billions of dollars in one day from Binance’s trading platform. Additional concern surfaced in mid December when the accounting firm Mazars halted work for Binance and other crypto firms on proof-of-reserves reports.

“Our clients are a lot more conscious of managing risks,” said Catherine Chen, the head of VIP & Institutional at Binance, in an interview. “We hear from our users that they love to trade on Binance, but at the same time they are getting ‘pressure’ from their internal risk control. For them to scale up further activities on Binance, they need to look for ways to help them diversify the on-exchange risks.”

Binance’s institutional arm, catering to proprietary trading firms, hedge funds, family offices and others, said its new clients increased by 17.4% in the fourth quarter from the prior quarter, according to a company spokesperson.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Time to Buy These 2 Travel Stocks?

    With travel demand expected to be higher in 2023, two stocks out of the top-rated Zacks Internet-Commerce industry are starting to stick out for their exposure to the broader travel industry.

  • Qatar’s $450 Billion Wealth Fund Eyes Soccer, Tech in Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsThe head of Qatar’s $450 billion sovereign wealth fund said it will use the current economic turmoil as an opportunity to rebalance its portfolio and is considering investments i

  • World Economic Forum Managing Director on Biggest Global Challenges for the Next Decade

    World Economic Forum Managing Director Saadia Zahidi breaks down her latest Global Risks 2023 report, discussing the role of blockchain and other technologies in tackling the world's biggest challenges within the next 10 years.

  • China Injects Less Cash Than Expected Before Lunar Holidays

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank added less cash than expected into the banking system via policy loans while keeping the rate unchanged this month even with funding demand on the rise into Lunar New Year holidays.Most Read from BloombergItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes

  • Americanas Crash Deepens as BTG Cites Fraud in Legal Battle

    (Bloomberg) -- Americanas SA shares sank further after the Brazilian retailer, whose main backers include billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann, obtained a decision that paves the way for a potential bankruptcy filing, sparking a legal reaction from creditors that accuse the company of fraud.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartmen

  • Yen perched near 7-month high as BOJ looms

    The dollar drifted off multi-month lows on Tuesday, while the yen was perched near seven-month highs as investors held their breath for a potential policy shift at the Bank of Japan. The yen hit a top of 127.22 per dollar during Asia hours on Monday, before easing a little during a holiday-thinned U.S. session to sit around 128.40. Speculation is building about a change or end to Japanese yield curve control, given that the market pushed 10-year yields above a ceiling set by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) of 0.5% on Friday and Monday and that the amount of bond buying to defend it is starting to look unsustainable.

  • Boston Startup Raises $40 Million to Develop New Low-Carbon Cement Technology

    (Bloomberg) -- Boston-based startup Sublime Systems has raised $40 million to develop a breakthrough technology to produce low-carbon cement. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsThe cement industry contributes as much as 8% to gl

  • Vanguard Gets Extra ETF Billions After Largely Shunning ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- Vanguard Group, which quit the world’s biggest climate-finance alliance in December, was the only major ETF provider to post an increase in European assets last year thanks to its lower exposure to environmental, social and governance strategies, according to Morningstar Inc. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Ap

  • When Is the Best Time to Buy a Home?

    Knowing when to buy a home is as vital as knowing what you're going to buy and where you're going to buy it.

  • Activist Cohen Takes Stake in Alibaba in Push for Buybacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Meme-stock investor Ryan Cohen has taken a stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and is pushing the e-commerce leader to buy back more of its shares, in a rare case of activism targeting a prominent Chinese firm. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyChief Executives, Economists Br

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy in 2023 and 1 to Avoid: Here's Why

    Discover why two FAANG stocks are poised to bounce back in 2023 and beat the market with their current spring-loaded share price discounts, while another looks like a questionable idea today.

  • Semiconductor Stocks to Buy in 2023: 2 Picks and 1 to Avoid

    The chip sector is getting back on its proverbial feet after a challenging period, but not every stock is a winner.

  • OnlyFans — the internet platform dominated by 'sexfluencers' — isn't seeing a slowdown even as tech slumps. But it's private. Here are 3 high-growth stocks you can buy

    Sin is in.

  • 'Act of God': The price of eggs is soaring due to an 'unprecedented' crisis, trade strategist says — here's 2 surging food stocks to help buck the slumping market

    Don’t just consume food, invest in it.

  • History Says the Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023 -- 5 Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought if It Does

    Historically, in the first positive year following a loss, the Nasdaq-100 returned between 37% and 64%, or an average of 51% across the four instances in 1991, 2003, 2009, and 2019. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is one of the safest bets on Wall Street and gets praise from analysts and retail investors alike. Microsoft has billions of customers using its legacy software products like the Windows operating system and the Office 365 document suite, but its business is now more diverse than ever.

  • Better Growth Stock in 2023: Apple vs. AMD

    Apple and AMD suffered stock declines in 2022, but that hasn't dampened their excellent long-term outlooks.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Double in 2023

    Many growth stocks, in particular, look well priced considering their long-term potential. Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), the leading streaming distribution platform, crashed last year, falling 82% as ad growth ground to a halt and the company posted wide losses after ramping up investments in the business. Roku also saw a substantial increase in usage on its platform, with hours streamed up 19% to 87.4 billion in 2022.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Greenbrier Companies recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Here's Why Investors Should Retain Carnival (CCL) Stock Now

    Carnival (CCL) emphasizes on strategic deployments and shorter-duration cruises to boost bookings. However, inflationary pressures are a headwind.

  • 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023

    During the previous long bull market, dividends were an afterthought for many investors. More investors now realize just how important dividends can be. There are lots of great dividend stocks out there.