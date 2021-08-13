Binance Shuts Down Won Trading Pairs in Korea

BeInCrypto –

On Aug 13, Binance announced the discontinuation of multiple product offerings previously available to traders in Korea.

The latest announcement from Binance falls in line with the string of shutdowns of product offerings throughout the platform’s global network. The new shutdowns target traders in Korea. To comply with local regulations the company is discontinuing the following services:

KRW trading pairs

KRW payment options

P2P merchant applications

Support in Korean on the Binance website

The network says the changes will be effective immediately. At this time KRW trading pairs will be halted and the exchange advised traders in Korea to complete any P2P trades and remove any orders.

