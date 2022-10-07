U.S. markets open in 6 hours 2 minutes

BNB Smart Chain Resumes Operations After $100M Exploit

Sam Reynolds
·1 min read

The BNB Smart Chain (BSC) resumed operations at around 06:40 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) as chain validators adopted a software update that would close the exploit used by hackers to drain funds off-chain.

  • BNB Chain, a blockchain closely linked to the crypto exchange Binance, is composed of BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain (BSC).

  • The BSC chain was halted earlier on Friday after an exploit was discovered that drained $100 million in crypto from the platform. $7 million of the total crypto has already been frozen.

  • The platform earlier tweeted that it was in the final stages of preparing to restart the chain.

  • BNB token is down 3.35% and is trading at $284.51.

UPDATE (Oct. 7, 07:13 UTC):Updates headline and lede with new information.

UPDATE (Oct. 7, 06:45 UTC): Adds details about BNB Chain.

