BNB Smart Chain Resumes Operations After $100M Exploit

The BNB Smart Chain (BSC) resumed operations at around 06:40 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) as chain validators adopted a software update that would close the exploit used by hackers to drain funds off-chain.

BNB Chain, a blockchain closely linked to the crypto exchange Binance, is composed of BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain (BSC).

📢BNB Smart Chain (BSC) is running ok from 20+ mins ago.



The validators are confirming their status and the community infrastructure are upgrading as well. — BNB Chain (@BNBCHAIN) October 7, 2022

The BSC chain was halted earlier on Friday after an exploit was discovered that drained $100 million in crypto from the platform. $7 million of the total crypto has already been frozen.

The platform earlier tweeted that it was in the final stages of preparing to restart the chain.

BNB token is down 3.35% and is trading at $284.51.

UPDATE (Oct. 7, 07:13 UTC):Updates headline and lede with new information.

UPDATE (Oct. 7, 06:45 UTC): Adds details about BNB Chain.