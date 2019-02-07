Binance Will Survive Any Bitcoin Bear Market: Crypto Billionaire Changpeng Zhao

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao says bitcoin is the future, and that his cryptocurrency exchange Binance can survive any bear market ― no matter how brutal. Zhao also says he “definitely” wants to partner with Ripple’s xRapid cross-border payment platform, but nothing has been decided.

Zhao made the revelations during a wide-ranging Periscope Ask Me Anything session on February 7 (see below).

‘We Definitely Want to Add’ Ripple as a Partner

“We are working with a number of other partners,” Zhao said. “[With] xRapid, there’s nothing going on right now. But in the future, we definitely want to add them as a partner.”

XRapid is a Ripple product that uses its native XRP cryptocurrency to provide real-time liquidity and reduce the capital requirements necessary for financial institutions to operate in emerging markets.

