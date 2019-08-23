Binance suspends deposits and withdrawals due to issues with AWS

Binance, the largest crypto-to-crypto exchange, has experienced problems with APIs and withdrawal processing, due to network issues with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Friday. Binance has since temporarily disabled deposits and withdrawals to address the problems.

KuCoin is also amongst the affected cryptocurrency exchanges, stating on its website that "part of [its] services might become unavailable." Similarly to Binance, BitMax has also halted withdrawals.

Amazon has confirmed to The Block that AWS has experienced a temporary outage in the Asia Pacific (Tokyo) region. The recovery of AWS services in Tokyo is already in progress but not fully resolved yet.