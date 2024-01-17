Binance Thailand Launches in Joint Venture With Gulf Innova

Binance and Gulf Innova have launched their joint venture crypto exchange, Binance Thailand, bringing regulated digital asset trading to the country. "We are thrilled to introduce Binance TH, our local platform for Thai users," said Nirun Fuwattananukul, CEO of Gulf Binance. "We've worked closely with Thai regulators to ensure a secure and compliant trading experience."

Binance TH offers digital asset exchange services with Thai baht trading pairs and integrates with local banks. It has also partnered with Binance Kazakhstan for brokerage services under the supervision of Thailand's SEC. "Binance TH's launch is a major step forward for Thailand's digital finance landscape," said Richard Teng, CEO of Binance. "We're committed to providing Thai users with a secure and transparent platform to trade cryptocurrencies."

Binance Thailand's launch follows the company securing a license from Thailand's Ministry of Finance in May 2023. The exchange aims to drive cryptocurrency adoption in Thailand and position the country as a key player in the global digital finance industry.

Binance TH's focus on security, transparency, and service quality will be crucial in building trust among Thai users and promoting the responsible adoption of cryptocurrencies.

