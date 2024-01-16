Advertisement
Binance Thailand opens crypto exchange for trading

Reuters
·1 min read
Illustration shows representation of cryptocurrency Binance

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Binance Thailand has opened its cryptocurrency exchange in Thailand for trading, the company said on Tuesday.

The exchange, Gulf Binance, is a joint venture between Binance and Thailand's Gulf Innova that will serve as an exchange and brokerage platform allowing users to buy and sell digital assets with local currency pairings, according to a statement.

Gulf Binance obtained a license to operate from Thailand's finance ministry in May 2023, and was subsequently approved to offer digital asset exchange services.

It is the latest crypto exchange to be launched in Southeast Asia, where firms like Coinbase, Zipmex, Gemini have established bases.

(Reporting by Denjyot Ghoshal, Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Martin Petty)

