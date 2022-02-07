U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

Binance Unites J Balvin, Jimmy Butler and Valentina Shevchenko to Take on Big Game Crypto Ads, Invites Fans to Sound the #CryptoCelebAlert and Trust Themselves to Learn Crypto

·2 min read

World's leading blockchain ecosystem launches consumer empowerment campaign
with gameday POAP NFT giveaway

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It won't just be a battle between teams and fans this weekend – crypto companies will be going head-to-head. Brands are recruiting notable faces to promote everything from NFTs to Web3 technologies while Binance, the world's largest crypto and blockchain infrastructure provider, has partnered with a group of VIPs, known for their honesty and independence, to tell consumers, "Don't listen to [celebs] about your financial freedom, learn crypto and trust yourself."

The global campaign – featuring global superstar and entrepreneur J Balvin, all-star basketball forward Jimmy Butler and mixed martial arts fighter Valentina Shevchenko – focuses on encouraging consumers to do the research and learn crypto themselves, so they can be empowered and accountable for their own financial freedom and success.

On February 13, for every commercial aired during the game with a celebrity "talking crypto", viewers are encouraged to sound Binance's #CryptoCelebAlert at CryptoCelebAlert.com to claim one of 2,222 POAP NFTs featuring Jimmy Butler. More importantly, they can access an easy-to-read crypto primer to better understand the basics of crypto.

"I've been experimenting with crypto because I believe it offers new ways to think about financial freedom. Not just for artists, entertainers and athletes but for anyone who is interested and willing to learn," said Balvin. "One lesson in my career is don't trust what 'they' tell you, do your own research and then decide."

"Many people are interested in blockchain-based products, like crypto, but relatively few know where to start when it comes to educating themselves on these new technologies. In addition to product and brand awareness, we need to help people understand the basics of crypto and be able to make more informed investment decisions," said Changpeng Zhao (CZ), Founder and CEO at Binance. "It's also about helping people be more confident in themselves as it's better to be your own expert than listen to someone who may not actually understand or care about your financial goals."

About Binance

Binance is the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of cryptocurrency products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more.

