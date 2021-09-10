Binance.US Appoints New President Ahead of IPO Push

BeInCrypto –

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance.US has appointed a new president, following its chief executive’s resignation after just months on the job.

Former Ant Group and Uber executive Brian Shroder will oversee the strategy, execution, fundraising, business, and corporate development of Binance.US. He will also be responsible for managing its legal, human resources, and product and technology functions, the company said.

Shroder had been head of development and global partnerships at Ant Group, also overseeing the company’s South East Asia operations. Prior to that, he had served as head of strategy and business development for Uber in the Asia-Pacific region for several years.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto