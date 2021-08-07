Binance.US’s Brian Brooks Resigns as CEO

BeInCrypto –

Brian Brooks has announced that he has stepped down as chief executive officer of Binance.US.

Brian Brooks, formerly a leading U.S. banking regulator, joined the United States branch of crypto exchange Binance back in April. However, he took to Twitter late on August 6 to announce he was departing the role.

“Letting you all know that I have resigned as CEO of ⁦⁦⁦Binance US⁩,” his tweet said. “Despite differences over strategic direction, I wish my former colleagues much success. Exciting new things to come!”

