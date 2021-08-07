U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.52
    +7.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,208.51
    +144.26 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,835.76
    -59.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.76
    +11.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.83
    -1.26 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.40
    -46.70 (-2.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.96 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0070 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2330
    +0.4800 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,338.08
    +2,439.66 (+5.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.40
    +55.76 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Binance.US’s Brian Brooks Resigns as CEO

Dale Hurst
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

Brian Brooks has announced that he has stepped down as chief executive officer of Binance.US.

Brian Brooks, formerly a leading U.S. banking regulator, joined the United States branch of crypto exchange Binance back in April. However, he took to Twitter late on August 6 to announce he was departing the role.

“Letting you all know that I have resigned as CEO of ⁦⁦⁦Binance US⁩,” his tweet said. “Despite differences over strategic direction, I wish my former colleagues much success. Exciting new things to come!”

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

