Binance.US may reduce founder Changpeng Zhao’s ownership stake: The Information

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said on Thursday its board approved dividends later this year of about 24.7 billion reais ($4.94 billion), but also hinted at future changes in its payout policy. Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known, said in a filing with regulators that it will pay dividends of 1.893577 reais per share in two installments on August 18 and September 20. The Brazilian oil giant noted that the payouts are in line with its current shareholder remuneration policy, which allows distributions to investors of 60% of the difference between operating cash flow and investments.