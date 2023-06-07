Binance.US Pulls Several Trading Pairs in Wake of SEC Lawsuit

Binance.US, the American branch of global cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has announced that it is eliminating over forty crypto trading pairs currently available on its platform. The total number of trading pairs will be reduced to 226.

The company was charged on June 5 with allegedly violating U.S. securities laws, per the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Binance’s Chief Executive Officer, Changpeng Zhao, is also being targeted by the agency.

Binance.US also announced that it is pausing its Over-The-Counter (OTC) desk. According to a press release, these actions will go into effect on the morning of June 8.

Among the cryptocurrencies to be removed, the majority use the stablecoin Tether (USDT) as its pair. This list includes notable examples such as Aave, Basic Attention Token (BAT), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), ZCash (ZEC), and Compound (COMP) along with dozens of other tokens.

Bitcoin will see the removal of eight trading pairs, including Cosmos (ATOM), Polkadot (DOT), and Tezos (XTZ) among others.

Binance’s native stablecoin, BUSD, will lose its pair against Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) and Harmony (ONE).

Interestingly, several of the cryptocurrencies that are present in the SEC’s lawsuit as alleged unregulated securities, are missing from this list. For the time being, they will continue to be on offer on the platform. These include Binance coin (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), and Solana (SOL) among others.

Today’s news comes as the company is under swift legal action from financial authorities in the land of Uncle Sam. Yesterday, the SEC asked a U.S. court judge to freeze assets held by Binance.US in an emergency motion.