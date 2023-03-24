Binance Users in China, Elsewhere, Evade KYC Controls With Help of 'Angels': CNBC

Join the most important conversation in crypto and web3! Secure your seat today

Some Binance employees and trained "volunteers" are helping users in China and other countries evade Binance's Know Your Customer (KYC) controls, CNBC reported Wednesday, citing Chinese-language messages from a Binance-controlled Discord server and Telegram group.

The message group participants, called "Angels," share techniques such as forging bank documents, falsifying addresses and hiding the country of origin to allow users to bypass controls and obtain a Binance debit card, according to the report.

China banned crypto exchanges in 2017, and cryptocurrencies altogether in 2021.

A Binance spokesperson told CNBC that "Binance employees are explicitly forbidden from suggesting or supporting users in circumventing their local laws and regulatory policies, and would be immediately dismissed or audited if found to have violated those policies.”

