Binance welcomes new Director of Audit and Investigations Aron Akbiyikian

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has welcomed Aron Akbiyikian to the Audit and Investigations team, where he will help to ensure that Binance and the larger crypto industry are a safer place for all users with a strong emphasis on removing the worst elements of the world from the ecosystem. His work will focus on identifying bad actors attempting to use Binance's platform and tracking their movements across the blockchain to help law enforcement agencies around the world take them down. His appointment is a significant step forwards in ensuring that Binance is on the leading edge of securing crypto for everyone.

Director of Audit and Investigations Aron Akbiyikian

Aron brings a wealth of experience, joining from TRM Labs and having previously led investigations at Chainalysis where he investigated and helped to prevent criminals using blockchain. Previously he demonstrated his commitment to fighting crime as a Detective in Mariposa County, California, where he had a strong focus on forensic analysis of digital media.

Aron worked on a number of high-profile cases including 'Welcome2Video' where his work was instrumental in assisting global law enforcement agencies bring criminals to justice. He is especially keen to increase collaboration with others that are fighting the same fight, from government workers to non-profit organizations and other private sector services in the fintech space, and to keep evolving internal systems that proactively prevent facilitating illicit activity and respond to incidents of it already taking place.

Aron Akbiyikian said: "I had to retire from law enforcement after an unfortunate helicopter accident which broke a few too many bones to carry on in that career. That was the catalyst to me joining the crypto world and I really consider myself fortunate to be able to continue to help make the world a better place through that and look forward to continuing this work at Binance.

"Anytime we work to remove the worst elements of the world from the crypto ecosystem, we are helping secure the entire space. No one wants to be associated with the perpetrators of heinous crimes, and getting them out of crypto keeps crypto users safe from being inadvertently associated with them. At the same time crypto users can feel safer that they and their loved ones are less likely to be victims of certain crimes, because of the efforts of many dedicated individuals that are trying to make the crypto space, and the world, safer."

SOURCE Binance

