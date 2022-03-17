U.S. markets open in 8 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,351.50
    -6.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,008.00
    -51.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,956.75
    +3.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,026.50
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.55
    +1.51 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.50
    +25.30 (+1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    25.39
    +0.68 (+2.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1034
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.67
    -3.16 (-10.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3160
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.7740
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,125.32
    +2,028.23 (+5.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.83
    +44.28 (+5.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,653.78
    +891.77 (+3.46%)
     

Binance wins crypto license in Dubai days after FTX

Timmy Shen
·1 min read

Binance has received a virtual asset license in Dubai to offer services to qualified investors, as the world’s largest crypto giants continue their Middle East drive.

See related article: Binance wins license in Bahrain, explores acquisition of Brazilian brokerage

Fast facts

  • The license will allow Binance to operate within Dubai’s “test-adapt-scale” model and serve pre-qualified investors and professional financial service providers.

  • Binance is also expected to anchor a blockchain hub in the Dubai World Trade Centre.

  • On Monday, Binance announced that it obtained a license from the Central Bank of Bahrain to operate as a crypto service provider.

  • On Tuesday, FTX said it was the first to obtain a Dubai license to establish and run its virtual asset exchange.

See related article: Binance eyes gaming, e-commerce in upcoming acquisition spree

Recommended Stories

  • Shoe Retailer Belle Is Said to Plan $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Belle Fashion Group is targeting to raise about $1 billion in its Hong Kong initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said, five years after private equity firms took China’s biggest women’s footwear retailer private.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades an

  • Fonterra Touts Mozzarella-Topped Dumplings to Stoke China Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Fonterra Cooperative Group is trying to boost sales in China with a campaign encouraging people to try mozzarella cheese on dumplings.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope on TalksIt might sound like

  • Past Fed hiking cycles, from sanguine to severe, may say little about this one

    U.S. politicians know high inflation can bring careers in public office to an early end, but it is ultimately up to the unelected officials of the Federal Reserve to control what is considered first and foremost a "monetary phenomenon." With inflation at a 40-year high, war in Europe threatening to push it higher, and consumers feeling the weight of higher gasoline and food prices and, for many, a cut in the purchasing power of their wages, the heat is once again on the Fed. The U.S. central bank's main tool in managing inflation is the federal funds rate, an interest rate that governs short-term loans among financial institutions and forms a sort of bedrock for other types of loans.

  • Handbags at dawn: Chanel duels South Korean resellers in luxury boom

    As COVID curbs cut travel and duty-free shopping, South Koreans are driving a luxury goods boom at home that has left Chanel barring nearly a third of would-be shoppers to stop bulk buyers snagging $10,000 bags for resale with markups of 20% or more. The storied French fashion and luxury company told Reuters it has seen traffic to its boutiques in South Korea skid since it began screening for customers it believed might be stocking up purely to flip to others in the resale market. Chanel's strategy, implemented since July last year, came as global demand for luxury goods was picking up after the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Factbox: Global fuel subsidies ramped up to counter energy price spike

    Countries have announced fuel subsidies to cushion consumers from the impact of soaring energy prices after oil skyrocketed last week to 14-year highs. The industry ministry adopted a temporary emergency measure on Jan. 27 to ease wholesale prices and mitigate a sharp rise in the prices of gasoline and other fuel by giving oil distributors a subsidy of 3.4 yen ($0.0287) a litre. Since then the subsidy has risen four times, most recently to the upper limit of 25 yen a litre from Thursday.

  • Alibaba makes stunning rebound, surges 37% in one day

    Alibaba (BABA) made a stunning rebound on Wednesday, closing 37%, its biggest one day gain since 2014. The move added about $80 billion to the Chinese e-commerce giant's market cap in one day.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Too Rich for a Roth? Do This

    Fortunately, there is a way around the Roth IRA roadblock for affluent taxpayers: a backdoor Roth IRA. For 2022, Roth IRA contributions are not allowed for single filers with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of $144,000 or more or married couples filing jointly whose MAGI exceeds $214,000. Traditional IRAs, on the other hand, have no income limits for eligibility.

  • Kohl’s shares soar amid reports of takeover bids

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith outlines the latest takeover bids proposed towards retailer Kohl's.

  • China signaling support for its tech stocks is ‘a sea change,’ equity manager says

    Great Hill Capital Chairman Thomas Hayes sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the surge in China's internet companies, China's past tech crackdowns, and the forecasts for Chinese stocks like Alibaba.

  • Bond Traders Stunned by a Hawkish Fed Are Sounding Growth Alarms

    (Bloomberg) -- Defying their stock-market counterparts, Treasury traders aren’t buying Jerome Powell’s upbeat pronouncements on growth. In fact, in the aftermath of Wednesday’s policy decision, one bond-market indicator of economic hardship is flashing red for the first time since the darkest days of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Drone Maker’s Stock Jumps on U.S. Assistance to Ukraine

    Stock in defense supplier AeroVironment is jumping Wednesday as President Biden said the U.S. will send drones to help Ukraine defend against the Russian invasion.

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th

  • Federal Reserve Alert: How to Trade Nasdaq, S&P After the Rate Hike

    The Federal Reserve will raise rates. Do you know how to trade the S&P 500 and Nasdaq afterwards? Here are the key levels to know now.

  • As Chinese Stocks Surge, U.S. Signals Hard Line on Delistings

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. accounting watchdog is insisting that Beijing provide complete access to audits of Chinese companies that trade in New York, setting a high bar for any deal that allows the firms to maintain their American listings. Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • Severstal Gets Kremlin OK to Pay Debt, Says Citi May Block Transaction

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian steel and mining company Severstal has received permission from Moscow to make a $12.6 million interest payment due Wednesday on its dollar bonds, but the firm warned that paying and transfer agent Citigroup Inc. may refrain from processing the transaction.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russia

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Flashes Bullish Signal On Fed, China, Russia-Ukraine News; What To Do Now

    News from China, the Russia-Ukraine war and the Federal Reserve spurred a big market rally. But don't get too excited yet.