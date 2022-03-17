Binance wins crypto license in Dubai days after FTX

Binance has received a virtual asset license in Dubai to offer services to qualified investors, as the world’s largest crypto giants continue their Middle East drive.

The license will allow Binance to operate within Dubai’s “test-adapt-scale” model and serve pre-qualified investors and professional financial service providers.

Binance is also expected to anchor a blockchain hub in the Dubai World Trade Centre.

On Monday, Binance announced that it obtained a license from the Central Bank of Bahrain to operate as a crypto service provider.

On Tuesday, FTX said it was the first to obtain a Dubai license to establish and run its virtual asset exchange.

