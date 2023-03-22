U.S. markets open in 7 hours 17 minutes

Binder market for lithium-ion batteries to grow at a CAGR of 25.42%: Shift of the automotive industry toward EVs to drive growth - Technavio

PR Newswire
·18 min read

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the binder market for lithium-ion batteries is forecasted to increase by USD 3,703.98 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 25.42%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the shift of the automotive industry toward EVs. The use of electric cars can reduce the carbon footprint. Hence, they are considered an environmentally friendly solution. Electric cars emit half the greenhouse gases emitted by fossil fuel-based vehicles. The sales of electric cars have been increasing since 2016. Moreover, governments of many countries have set targets and provided incentives for EV adoption. In addition, stringent regulations mandate compliance with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. Thus, the rise in sales of electric cars increases the demand for lithium-ion batteries. For more information about the market - Download a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Binder Market for Lithium-Ion Batteries 2023-2027
The market is segmented by type (cathode binders and anode binders) application (power battery, energy storage battery, digital battery, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by type

  • The cathode binders segment will account for a significant share of the market growth, during the forecast period. Cathode binders are bonding materials that are used to hold the active cathode materials in lithium-ion batteries. Some of the most common cathode-active materials in lithium-ion batteries are cobalt, nickel, lithium manganese oxide, phosphate, and nickel-cobalt manganese. They have high adhesion properties. The automotive industry uses lithium-ion batteries due to their high specific energy-to-weight ratio. The lithium-ion battery industry is moving from polyvinylidene fluoride binders to hydrophilic binders. Some of the advantages of hydrophilic cathode binders are low manufacturing cost, minimal pollution, high efficacy, quick-drying, strict humidity control, and enhanced ratio of active material to binder in the cell. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Segmentation by geography

  • APAC is estimated to account for 62% of the global market share growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries in the market in the region. APAC is a major manufacturing hub for mobile products and EVs. The region has some of the largest automotive manufacturers, such as Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Honda Motor Company, Ltd. The automotive industry relies significantly on the use of EVs. Moreover, governments of various countries in the region are focusing on the shift to EVs owing to increasing environmental concerns and the need to reduce the dependence on vehicles powered by fossil fuels. The market is also witnessing new reforms and increasing R&D, which will boost the demand for lithium-ion batteries. For instance, China has set multiple targets to boost EV sales in the country. These factors will drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Get a holistic overview of market segmentation by industry experts - Download a sample

Vendor analysis

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including APV Engineered Coatings LLC, Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Crystal Clear Electronic Material Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FUJIAN BLUE OCEAN Co. Ltd., Fujifilm Corp., Indigo Technology Co. Ltd., JSR Corp., Kureha Corp., MTI Corp., NANOGRAFI Co. Inc., Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Targray Technology International Inc., Ube Corp., AOT Battery Equipment Technology Co. Ltd., and Zeon Corp.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

What are the key data covered in this report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the binder market for lithium-ion batteries between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the binder market for lithium-ion batteries and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the binder market for lithium-ion batteries across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial - Buy the report!

Related Reports:

Polymer Binder Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – size is expected to increase by USD 12.11 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.22%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers polymer binder market segmentation by application (architectural coatings, adhesives and sealants, textile and carpets, paper and board, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Binders Excipients Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 - size is expected to increase to USD 444.89 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers binders excipients market segmentation by type (cellulosics, lactose, polyols, povidones, and others), application (tablets or capsules and solution-based), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Binder Market For Lithium-Ion Batteries Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.42%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3,703.98 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

23.39

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 62%

Key countries

US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

APV Engineered Coatings LLC, Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Crystal Clear Electronic Material Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FUJIAN BLUE OCEAN Co. Ltd., Fujifilm Corp., Indigo Technology Co. Ltd., JSR Corp., Kureha Corp., MTI Corp., NANOGRAFI Co. Inc., Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Targray Technology International Inc., Ube Corp., AOT Battery Equipment Technology Co. Ltd., and Zeon Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio materials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global binder market for lithium-Ion batteries market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 By Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 By Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Cathode binders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Anode binders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Power battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Energy storage battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Digital battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 APV Engineered Coatings LLC

  • 12.4 Arkema Group

  • 12.5 Ashland Inc.

  • 12.6 BASF SE

  • 12.7 Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • 12.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • 12.9 FUJIAN BLUE OCEAN Co. Ltd.

  • 12.10 JSR Corp.

  • 12.11 Kureha Corp.

  • 12.12 MTI Corp.

  • 12.13 NANOGRAFI Co. Inc.

  • 12.14 Solvay SA

  • 12.15 Targray Technology International Inc.

  • 12.16 AOT Battery Equipment Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 12.17 Zeon Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Binder Market for Lithium-Ion Batteries 2023-2027
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/binder-market-for-lithium-ion-batteries-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-25-42-shift-of-the-automotive-industry-toward-evs-to-drive-growth---technavio-301776495.html

SOURCE Technavio

