Binder market for lithium-ion batteries to grow at a CAGR of 25.42%: Shift of the automotive industry toward EVs to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the binder market for lithium-ion batteries is forecasted to increase by USD 3,703.98 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 25.42%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the shift of the automotive industry toward EVs. The use of electric cars can reduce the carbon footprint. Hence, they are considered an environmentally friendly solution. Electric cars emit half the greenhouse gases emitted by fossil fuel-based vehicles. The sales of electric cars have been increasing since 2016. Moreover, governments of many countries have set targets and provided incentives for EV adoption. In addition, stringent regulations mandate compliance with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. Thus, the rise in sales of electric cars increases the demand for lithium-ion batteries. For more information about the market - Download a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Binder Market for Lithium-Ion Batteries 2023-2027

The market is segmented by type (cathode binders and anode binders) application (power battery, energy storage battery, digital battery, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by type

The cathode binders segment will account for a significant share of the market growth, during the forecast period. Cathode binders are bonding materials that are used to hold the active cathode materials in lithium-ion batteries. Some of the most common cathode-active materials in lithium-ion batteries are cobalt, nickel, lithium manganese oxide, phosphate, and nickel-cobalt manganese. They have high adhesion properties. The automotive industry uses lithium-ion batteries due to their high specific energy-to-weight ratio. The lithium-ion battery industry is moving from polyvinylidene fluoride binders to hydrophilic binders. Some of the advantages of hydrophilic cathode binders are low manufacturing cost, minimal pollution, high efficacy, quick-drying, strict humidity control, and enhanced ratio of active material to binder in the cell. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Segmentation by geography

APAC is estimated to account for 62% of the global market share growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries in the market in the region. APAC is a major manufacturing hub for mobile products and EVs. The region has some of the largest automotive manufacturers, such as Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Honda Motor Company, Ltd. The automotive industry relies significantly on the use of EVs. Moreover, governments of various countries in the region are focusing on the shift to EVs owing to increasing environmental concerns and the need to reduce the dependence on vehicles powered by fossil fuels. The market is also witnessing new reforms and increasing R&D, which will boost the demand for lithium-ion batteries. For instance, China has set multiple targets to boost EV sales in the country. These factors will drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Vendor analysis

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including APV Engineered Coatings LLC, Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Crystal Clear Electronic Material Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FUJIAN BLUE OCEAN Co. Ltd., Fujifilm Corp., Indigo Technology Co. Ltd., JSR Corp., Kureha Corp., MTI Corp., NANOGRAFI Co. Inc., Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Targray Technology International Inc., Ube Corp., AOT Battery Equipment Technology Co. Ltd., and Zeon Corp.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the binder market for lithium-ion batteries between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the binder market for lithium-ion batteries and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the binder market for lithium-ion batteries across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Binder Market For Lithium-Ion Batteries Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,703.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 23.39 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled APV Engineered Coatings LLC, Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Crystal Clear Electronic Material Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FUJIAN BLUE OCEAN Co. Ltd., Fujifilm Corp., Indigo Technology Co. Ltd., JSR Corp., Kureha Corp., MTI Corp., NANOGRAFI Co. Inc., Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Targray Technology International Inc., Ube Corp., AOT Battery Equipment Technology Co. Ltd., and Zeon Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

