BingX Embraces Worldwide Traders With Advanced Onboarding System

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ -- BingX, the world's leading crypto exchange with unique features of copy trading, has announced its upgraded trader onboarding system and became the first to launch traders Intelligent Review System, which makes it easier and faster for traders to get onboard and blend in. BingX is always committed to building up a leading, innovative, and ecological system for copy trading, where talent-oriented and technology-driven is the key to keeping stable and healthy growth with closed loop for all traders.

BingX Embraces Worldwide Traders With Advanced Onboarding System (PRNewsfoto/BingX)
BingX Embraces Worldwide Traders With Advanced Onboarding System (PRNewsfoto/BingX)

BingX optimized trader application procedure based on the principle of openness, fairness, efficiency, and transparency. Compared to common manual review on the market, this first-ever Intelligent Review System specifies necessary requirements and documents in advance so that all these can be collected and submited in one time. Qualified traders are able to be approved online within minutes instead of days, after which they will receive a detailed guide directing them to global exposure and promising income.

As the first and largest crypto social trading platform, BingX invites crypto traders all around the world to join in and scale new heights on this platform. With ample experience at this racetrack, BingX knows how to take traders to the next level and customised strategies are developed for copy traders at different stages.

For example, professional copy traders will be richly rewarded on BingX. According to BingX Elite Trader Program, copy traders are able to rank up as they keep digging. Higher tier traders are able to enjoy higher profit share rate from copy trading. Gold traders and above will receive a monthly salary up to USD 1,000 from BingX. Besides, copy traders on BingX are entitled to exclusive Fund Management Remuneration, a daily cash bonus equivalent to a specific percentage of the total assets under copy. And this percentage ascends accordingly as well.

Meanwhile, BingX provides copy traders with exclusive exposures on websites, apps, communities, and SNS, which helps incubate potential copiers. This is crucial especially for newly-joined traders. BingX also selects copy traders to conduct marketing promotions every week, including but not limited to AMA and exclusive posters. Top-performed copy traders will be invited as guests to share their insightful experiences and increase personal influence hereby.

As one of the major leaders in copy trading, BingX has achieved outstanding market-beating results in this section. For instance, BingX is the only crypto exchange that incubates elite traders with over 10,000 copiers, and the only one supporting copy trading both on BingX and other platforms through API access. BingX keeps exploring all possibilities and launching groundbreaking products such as Copy Trading Subsidy Voucher, which helps cover possible trading losses, and Elite Trader Program, which aims to provide more protection to users and attractive rewards to elite copy traders on BingX.

"We welcome excellent traders of different trading strategies. It is exciting to build up a diversified and sound community where users are free to copy traders according to their trading preference," said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director at BingX. "For those looking for a safe and stable platform to improve trading skills and following copiers, BingX is your perfect choice. You'll be joining a leading collaborative community where you can share, learn, and earn. BingX is expecting you with open arms."

About BingX

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way.

(PRNewsfoto/BingX)
(PRNewsfoto/BingX)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bingx-embraces-worldwide-traders-with-advanced-onboarding-system-301686898.html

SOURCE BingX

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/24/c7744.html

