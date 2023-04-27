BingX lists new trading pairs Swingby and IRON on its trading platform

BingX lists new trading pairs SWINGBY/USDT and IRON/USDT due to popular demand from users.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 27 April 2023 - BingX has announced that SWINGBY USDT and IRON USDT are now available for trading on its platform, providing users with more options for buying and selling cryptocurrencies.

Swingby Labs, which was established by a group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts in 2018, aims to create trustless bridges between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other blockchains through its Skybridge protocol. This facilitates easy movement of Bitcoin tokens between blockchains without relying on a central custodian, opening up DeFi capabilities such as liquidity pooling and DEX trading. Swingby plans to launch its Ethereum MainNet in early 2021 and has partnered with Elrond, Waves, and Kira Protocol to expand its reach to other chains and projects.

Iron Fish's platform is decentralized and censorship-resistant, providing users with a safe and secure environment for their digital transactions. The Iron Fish project is built from scratch, enabling easy-to-use and fully-private payments by following the Sapling protocol. The networking layer supports WebRTC with WebSockets, allowing users to make a true P2P connection without any setup requirements. Making it possible for anyone with a computer to run a full node. Unlike other popular cryptocurrencies that lack privacy guarantees or are difficult to use, Iron Fish is designed to provide privacy and accessibility for all users.

BingX is known for its user-friendly platform, competitive fees, and extensive range of trading pairs. The exchange is constantly expanding its offerings, with a focus on providing its users with access to the most popular and promising cryptocurrencies.

BingX has been rapidly expanding its trading pairs, attracting both experienced traders and newcomers to the crypto market. The exchange is constantly updating its platform with new updates and expanding its user base for better social trading experience.

