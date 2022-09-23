Binoculars Market Size to Grow by USD 140.93 Mn, APAC to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Binoculars Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 140.93 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.55% during the forecast period.

Binoculars Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Military - size and forecast 2021-2026

Wildlife observation and hunting - size and forecast 2021-2026

Astronomy - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Binoculars Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Roof prism binoculars - size and forecast 2021-2026

Porro prism binoculars - size and forecast 2021-2026

Galilean binoculars - size and forecast 2021-2026

Binoculars Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Application Segment

The military segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Military binoculars help in effectively monitoring the movements of enemies. They enable soldiers to locate distant objects. Thus, the rising investments in defense will drive the global binoculars market.

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the rise in spending on the defense sector by governments. China and India are the key countries for the binoculars market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Market Drivers and Trends

The rise in popularity of outdoor recreational activities is driving market growth. Participation in outdoor recreational activities has increased globally. In addition, adventure tourism is growing due to factors such as hectic lifestyles, urbanization, and increasing health consciousness. Vendors are focusing on providing innovative binoculars for different outdoor activities. For instance, Diamondback binoculars by Vortex Optics have reliable quality and high-performance hunting optics.

The increased demand for multifunctional binoculars is a trend that is supporting the growth of the market. Vendors are focusing on advanced technologies to expand their customer base. These technologies focus on convenience, functionality, and quality. Therefore, the demand for multifunctional products is expected to rise.

Major Five Binoculars Companies

American Technologies Network Corp.

Barska Optics

BERETTA HOLDING SA

Canon Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

Celestron Acquisition LLC

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Guangzhou Bosma Corp.

Jaxy optical instrument Co. Ltd.

Leupold and Stevens Inc.

Meade Acquisition Corp.

Nikon Corp.

Olympus Europa SE and Co. KG

Opticron

Ricoh Imaging Co. Ltd.

Shengzhen China Visionking Optical Technology Co. Ltd.

Sony Group Corp.

Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vortex Optics

Yukon Advanced Optics Worldwide

Binoculars Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 140.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.2 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled American Technologies Network Corp., Barska Optics, BERETTA HOLDING SA, Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Celestron Acquisition LLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Guangzhou Bosma Corp., Jaxy optical instrument Co. Ltd., Leupold and Stevens Inc., Meade Acquisition Corp., Nikon Corp., Olympus Europa SE and Co. KG, Opticron, Ricoh Imaging Co. Ltd., Shengzhen China Visionking Optical Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Vista Outdoor Inc., Vortex Optics, and Yukon Advanced Optics Worldwide Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

