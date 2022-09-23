Binoculars Market Size to Grow by USD 140.93 Mn, APAC to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Binoculars Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 140.93 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.55% during the forecast period.
Binoculars Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
Military - size and forecast 2021-2026
Wildlife observation and hunting - size and forecast 2021-2026
Astronomy - size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
Binoculars Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
Roof prism binoculars - size and forecast 2021-2026
Porro prism binoculars - size and forecast 2021-2026
Galilean binoculars - size and forecast 2021-2026
Binoculars Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
Revenue-generating Application Segment
The military segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Military binoculars help in effectively monitoring the movements of enemies. They enable soldiers to locate distant objects. Thus, the rising investments in defense will drive the global binoculars market.
Regional Analysis
APAC will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the rise in spending on the defense sector by governments. China and India are the key countries for the binoculars market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Market Drivers and Trends
The rise in popularity of outdoor recreational activities is driving market growth. Participation in outdoor recreational activities has increased globally. In addition, adventure tourism is growing due to factors such as hectic lifestyles, urbanization, and increasing health consciousness. Vendors are focusing on providing innovative binoculars for different outdoor activities. For instance, Diamondback binoculars by Vortex Optics have reliable quality and high-performance hunting optics.
The increased demand for multifunctional binoculars is a trend that is supporting the growth of the market. Vendors are focusing on advanced technologies to expand their customer base. These technologies focus on convenience, functionality, and quality. Therefore, the demand for multifunctional products is expected to rise.
Major Five Binoculars Companies
American Technologies Network Corp.
Barska Optics
BERETTA HOLDING SA
Canon Inc.
Carl Zeiss AG
Celestron Acquisition LLC
FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
Guangzhou Bosma Corp.
Jaxy optical instrument Co. Ltd.
Leupold and Stevens Inc.
Meade Acquisition Corp.
Nikon Corp.
Olympus Europa SE and Co. KG
Opticron
Ricoh Imaging Co. Ltd.
Shengzhen China Visionking Optical Technology Co. Ltd.
Sony Group Corp.
Vista Outdoor Inc.
Vortex Optics
Yukon Advanced Optics Worldwide
Binoculars Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.55%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 140.93 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.2
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
American Technologies Network Corp., Barska Optics, BERETTA HOLDING SA, Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Celestron Acquisition LLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Guangzhou Bosma Corp., Jaxy optical instrument Co. Ltd., Leupold and Stevens Inc., Meade Acquisition Corp., Nikon Corp., Olympus Europa SE and Co. KG, Opticron, Ricoh Imaging Co. Ltd., Shengzhen China Visionking Optical Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Vista Outdoor Inc., Vortex Optics, and Yukon Advanced Optics Worldwide
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Wildlife observation and hunting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Astronomy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Roof prism binoculars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Porro prism binoculars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Galilean binoculars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.14 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 American Technologies Network Corp.
11.4 Barska Optics
11.5 Canon Inc.
11.6 Celestron Acquisition LLC
11.7 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
11.8 Guangzhou Bosma Corp.
11.9 Jaxy optical instrument Co. Ltd.
11.10 Leupold and Stevens Inc.
11.11 Nikon Corp.
11.12 Sony Group Corp.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/binoculars-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-140-93-mn-apac-to-be-largest-contributor-to-market-growth---technavio-301631887.html
SOURCE Technavio