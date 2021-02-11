Binovi Partners with European Reseller Sport-Orthèse to Commercialize Binovi Hardware
TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (OTCQB:BNVIF)(TSXV:VISN)(GR:2EYA) today announces that it has expanded its global reseller network with a partnership with Sport-Orthèse), activating its country-specific scalable business model. This move demonstrates Binovi's ongoing efforts to optimize its revenue opportunities within its global strategy.
"As Binovi continues to successfully implement its global reseller partnerships, we remain dedicated to serving our consumers more personally and investing in the company's long-term growth opportunities. In working with Sport-Orthèse, we're signalling our dedication to our European clientele and furthering our goal for continued success on the continent," said Adam Cegielski, Binovi Founder + CEO.
Binovi remains firmly committed to serving users through its global partners with best-in-class product innovations and customer service while leveraging partnerships to support sustainable, profitable growth world-wide. In addition to this new connection to the EU, the Company will continue to work with existing distribution partner Bernell Corporation in the United States.
"We continue to broaden our customer base and aim to provide the best possible experience, especially with respect to working with customers in their native language whenever possible. Sport-Orthèse has the reach and capabilities to ensure Binovi is well represented in the European market," commented Binovi Executive Chairman Terry Booth.
About Sport-Orthèse
Based in Marseille, France, Sport-Orthèse is an e-commerce site specializing in the sale of orthotics, sports equipment, and protective equipment for sports enthusiasts who are fond of skiing, kitesurfing, motocross, cycling, running, and other intense sports. In addition to these products, the company also provides equipment for physical preparation and at-home workouts (floor mats, rubber bands, training kits, kettlebells, etc.), as well as after-activity recovery (Compex, Hypervolt, etc.). Sport-Orthèse strives to provide professional sports and health advice and strong interaction with customers through personalized support and advice based on needs.
For additional information on the Company, please visit www.binovi.com/sports-athletes or www.vima.com.
About Binovi Technologies Corp.
Binovi is a best-in-class neuro-visual performance platform designed to test, analyze, track, and report on individual cognitive performance. Binovi combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and unique data insights to deliver customized, one-on-one training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 Students, Vision Care Specialists, and Sports Performance testing and training. Designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of skills related to cognitive performance, Binovi provides measurable results in less time, and with less effort. Binovi is currently used in over 20 countries.
