Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BIPORT) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM770.1m (down 2.9% from FY 2022).

Net income: RM125.1m (down 2.1% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 16% (in line with FY 2022).

EPS: RM0.27 (down from RM0.28 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 2.3%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 9.6%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 12% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 9.3% growth forecast for the Infrastructure industry in Asia.

Performance of the market in Malaysia.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

