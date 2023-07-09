Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BIPORT) Will Pay A RM0.03 Dividend In Three Days

Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BIPORT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad's shares before the 13th of July to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.03 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.14 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of MYR5.02. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad is paying out an acceptable 51% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The good news is it paid out just 17% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad's 6.7% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad has seen its dividend decline 9.4% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

The Bottom Line

Is Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad's dividend merits.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad, you should know about the other risks facing this business. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad you should know about.

