Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BIPORT) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.03

Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:BIPORT) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.03 per share on 5th of October. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 2.7%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Based on the last payment, Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 57.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 28%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.375 total annually to MYR0.14. This works out to be a decline of approximately 9.4% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad that investors should take into consideration. Is Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

