Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:BIPORT) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 86% Above Its Share Price

The projected fair value for Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad is RM9.58 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM5.14 suggests Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad is potentially 46% undervalued

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BIPORT) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM423.0m RM444.6m RM465.4m RM485.5m RM505.3m RM525.2m RM545.2m RM565.6m RM586.4m RM607.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 5.81% Est @ 5.13% Est @ 4.66% Est @ 4.32% Est @ 4.09% Est @ 3.93% Est @ 3.82% Est @ 3.74% Est @ 3.68% Est @ 3.64% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 14% RM373 RM345 RM318 RM292 RM268 RM245 RM224 RM205 RM187 RM171

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM2.6b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 14%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM608m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (14%– 3.6%) = RM6.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM6.3b÷ ( 1 + 14%)10= RM1.8b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM4.4b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM5.1, the company appears quite good value at a 46% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 14%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.461. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Infrastructure market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for BIPORT.

