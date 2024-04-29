Is Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:BIPORT) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Most readers would already be aware that Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:BIPORT) stock increased significantly by 5.3% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad is:

6.9% = RM125m ÷ RM1.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.07 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 6.9% ROE

When you first look at it, Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 6.8%, we may spare it some thought. Even so, Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad has shown a fairly decent growth in its net income which grew at a rate of 6.7%. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 4.8%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It's important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await.

Is Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 49% (implying that the company retains 51% of its profits), it seems that Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 50%. Still, forecasts suggest that Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad's future ROE will rise to 8.6% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

