BIO Asia-Taiwan 2022 kicks off July 27 with theme 'Connecting the Asian Value Chain'

TAIPEI, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During a press event on June 8, 2022, the Taiwan Bio Industry Organization (Taiwan BIO) and the global Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) announced updates to BIO Asia–Taiwan 2022 Onsite + Online International Conference and Exhibition, to be held in Taipei, Taiwan, July 27 to 31. With the theme 'Connecting the Asian Value Chain', the event will take place in both onsite and online formats to allow for greater international participation.

The three-day conference will feature more than 100 presentations by leading international industry experts over 21 sessions. The exhibition will showcase offerings from more than 550 companies from 30 countries. And this year the BIO One-on-one Partnering platform will be held in both onsite and online formats to better facilitate meetings across borders and time zones. So far more than 400 companies have registered to participate, with more than 2,000 meetings expected to be held.

"Supply chain and CDMO [contract development and manufacturing organization] utilization has become more important since the onset of the pandemic, and BIO Asia–Taiwan 2022 will focus on these critical elements. And with the theme 'Connecting the Asian Value Chain', BIO Asia–Taiwan 2022 will showcase innovation, market, supply and investment value linkages to and within the Asian biomedical ecosystem", said Johnsee Lee, Chairman of the BIO Asia–Taiwan Organizing Committee.

New supply chain and CDMO business models

Senior executives from local and international firms have been invited to present CDMO trends and opportunities, and discuss Asia's place in the CDMO ecosystem. And this year the exhibition will feature a special CDMO Pavilion showcasing Taiwan's leading CDMO firms including: Formosa Laboratories, EirGenix, Mycenax, Level Biotechnology, ScinoPharm, TFBS Bioscience, Amaran Biotech, Genovior Biotech, and others.

Emerging Opportunities when ICT Meets BIO

Headlining this session is chairman of Quanta Computer, Barry Lam, with his presentation 'Building a Smart Cloud Computing Ecosystem for Healthcare'. Also speaking will be Paru Deshpande, IMEC; and Laura Matz, Merck KGaA, among others. Explore and uncover new cross-domain opportunities as the fields of information communications technologies and biomedicine come ever closer.

Regional Collaboration Forum

Another new feature will be a multi-country 'Regional Collaboration Forum', including participation from Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, and Singapore.

With more than 40 companies expected to participate in this forum, Japan will introduce its Tokyo and Osaka biomedical science parks; the UK will focus on recent achievements in cell therapy and information software services; Australia will promote its clinical trial industry; India will introduce its advantages in manufacturing; and Singapore will showcase recent biomedical-related innovations.

Early Bird registration ends June 20th. Visit the BIO Asia–Taiwan 2022 website for more www.bioasiataiwan.com.

