Bio-based Elastomers Market is set to reach US$ 1.90 Billion by 2033 and Thermoplastic materials is to comprise 3/4th of total revenues | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

North America is expected to witness a growing demand for bio-based elastomers due to the presence of a significant number of bio-based elastomer manufacturers in the region. Similarly, the growing demand for electric vehicles in North America due to supportive government policies is expected to increase the demand for electric vehicle charging cables in the region, which can positively influence the consumption of bio-based elastomers in cable jackets

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By 2023 and 2033, the bio-based elastomers market is expected to be worth US$ 513 million and US$ 1,901.8 million, respectively. During the forecasted period of 2023 to 2033, the growth rate is expected to be close to 14%. The advantages that bio-based elastomers have over those made from crude oil in terms of emissions of volatile organic compounds are anticipated to aid in the market's expansion. The development of bio-based elastomers is a major focus for major crude oil-based elastomer producers.

End-use companies in the elastomer market are also including sustainable materials in their product manufacturing, which can significantly impact the market growth. For instance, in January 2022, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company launched a demonstration tire containing 70% sustainable-material content such as soybean oil and silica produced from rice husk ash to develop tires. Pela, a phone case manufacturing company in Canada, manufactures 100% compostable phone cases from Flaxstic, a bio-based material. This material includes a by-product of the flax oil seed harvest and a bio-based thermoplastic elastomer.

Get 30% Discount Before it’s Gone - Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15917

The demand for bio-based elastomers is anticipated to increase significantly in the United States of North America. This is because the nation is home to several conventional elastomer producers that are currently working to develop bio-based elastomers, including Avient Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, The Lubrizol Corporation, Trinseo, and Dow.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Bio-based thermoplastic elastomers dominated the market and accounted for more than 75.0% share of the overall revenue in 2022.

  • The automotive application segment dominated the market in 2022. This is attributed to the growing use of bio-based elastomers in automotive trims, dashboards, mats, and tires.

  • North America emerged as the second-largest regional market in 2022.

  • The high price of bio-based elastomers compared to crude oil-based elastomers is expected to restrain the market growth.

  • Europe accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 40.0% in 2022.

  • The bio-based thermoplastic elastomers accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 75.0% in 2022.

  • Automotive emerged as the leading application segment and accounted for more than 35.0% share in terms of revenue in 2022.

Technology collaboration is being observed among elastomer raw material manufacturers to develop bio-based alternatives. Such instances create a sufficient supply of bio-based raw materials, enabling adequate production of bio-based elastomers,” says an analyst at Future Market Insights.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15917

Key Market Players

Major players are channeling efforts toward expanding their production capacities to strengthen their market share and cater to the growing demand. Market expansion is anticipated to be aided by the growing number of partnerships and collaborations among key players that are looking to increase their presence in the market. Key players in the Bio-based Elastomers market are Dow; FKuR; BASF SE; ARLANXEO; Trinseo; Eni S.p.A.; Asahi Kasei Corporation; DSM; Mitsubishi Chemical Europe GmbH, Ltd.; Arkema; The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company; The Lubrizol Corporation; KURARAY CO., LTD.; Wacker Chemie AG; Huntsman International LLC; Covestro AG; HEXPOL TPE; and Avient Corporation.

  • In April 2021, Audia Elastomers launched sustainable thermoplastic elastomers under the brand name AudiaFlex consisting of customizable grades that are produced from marine-based, bio-based, post-industrial, and post-consumer sources.

  • In November 2022, Asahi Kasei Corporation announced the beginning of the sale of Asadene BR and Tufdene S-SBR for the production of eco-friendly tires. These elastomers are manufactured by the mass-balance method with raw material derived from plastic waste and biomass.

  • In August 2022, the Beijing University of Chemical Technology developed bio-based polyester elastomer soles for biodegradable footwear manufactured using corn stalk latex, bamboo fiber, and hemp fiber.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Global Bio-based Elastomers Market

By Product Type:

  • Bio-based Thermoplastic Elastomers

  • Bio-based Thermoset Elastomers

By Application:

  • Footwear

  • Automotive

  • Sports

  • Electrical & Electronics

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15917

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

More Valuable Insights 

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Bio-based Elastomers market, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product (Bio-based Thermoplastic, Bio-based Thermoset), By Application (Automotive, Footwear, Sports, Electrical & Electronics), & Region.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/bio-based-elastomers-market

About the Chemicals & Materials at Future Market Insights 

The chemicals and materials team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Have a Look at Latest Reports of Chemicals & Materials Domain

Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market Share: The global Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates market is projected to reach a value of US$ 66 Bn by 2018 end and is projected to reach US$ 113 Bn by the end of 2028.

Isoprene Rubber Latex Market Size: The isoprene rubber latex industry is projected to be driven by growing demand from medical industry, consumer goods, and industrial sectors. The market is estimated to register growth at 8.1% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market Trends: The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period and is expected to be estimated at US$ 3774.17 million by 2032.

Cold Flow Improvers Market Outlook: The global cold flow improvers market is expected to reach US$ 1,544 Mn by the end of 2027, while expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period.

Gas Separation Membrane Market Demand: The global business is anticipated to witness a considerable CAGR of 8.1% during the period of 2022 and 2028.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  


