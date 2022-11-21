U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

Bio-Based Foam Market worth $229 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bio-Based Foam Market is projected to grow from USD 102 million in 2022 to USD 229 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period." Major factors driving the growth of the bio-based foam include increasing adoption of bio-based material by various end-use industry.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

PDF Download: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=109520048

Browse In-Depth TOC on "Bio-Based Foam Market"

223 - Market Data Tables
35 - Figures
208 - Pages

By raw material, the sugarcane-based segment accounted for the highest share of bio-based foam market during 2022 to 2027.

By raw material, the sugarcane-based segment accounted highest share of bio-based foam market. A Sugarcane-based foam is widely used in various end-use applications. Many leading footwear manufacturing companies are increasing the use of sugarcane-based foam in their shoes' sole manufacturing.

By type, the flexible segment accounted for the highest share of bio-based foam market during 2022 to 2027.

By type, the flexible segment accounted highest share of bio-based foam marketFlexible bio-based material finds application majorly in automotive, furniture, and bedding sectors. Flexible bio-based foam meets the engineering requirements of commercial-scale manufacturing processes including packaging and mattresses.

By end-use industry, the automotive segment accounted for the highest share of bio-based foam market during 2022 to 2027.

By end-use industry, the automotive segment accounted for the highest share of bio-based foam market. The automotive is one of the fastest growing industry which has lead to increase the demand of various raw material including bio-based foam. Many leading automotive manufacturer are started using bio-based foam for cushoning and insulation application in car interiors.

Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=109520048

Europe is the largest and fastest-growing region in the bio-based foam market.

Europe accounted as the largest market for bio-based foam and is projected to show fastest growth during the forecast period. The market of bio-based are driven by the growing manufacturing industries in the region. Many countries in Europe are becoming hub of manufacturing of various global industries.

BASF SE (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Stora Enso (Finland), Braskem (US), Woodbridge Foam Corporation (Canada), Bewi Group (Sweden), INOAC Corporation (Japan), Trocellen GmBh (Germany), Sealed Air Corporation (US), RAMPF Group (Germany), Sinomax USA (US), DomFoam (Canada), Ecoglobal Manufacturing (US), and Nomaco (US) are the key players in bio-based foam market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=109520048

Browse Adjacent Market: Foam and Insulation Market Research Reports & consulting

Related Reports:

Polyurethane Foam Market by Type (Rigid Foam, Flexible Foam, Spray Foam), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Bedding & Furniture, Automotive, Electronics, Footwear & Packaging) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polyurethane-foams-market-1251.html

Foam Market by Type (Polyurethane, Polystyrene (EPS & XPS), Polyolefin (PE, PP, EVA), Phenolic , PET), Type (Rigid, Flexible), End-Use Industry (Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Furniture & Bedding, Footwear) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/foam-market-81495607.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Roads
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/bio-based-foam.asp             
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/bio-based-foam-market.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-based-foam-market-worth-229-million-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301683651.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

