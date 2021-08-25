U.S. markets closed

Bio-based PET Market from Commodity Chemicals Industry to register 45.44% CAGR during 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Impacts

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The bio-based PET market is poised to grow by 1,255.79 thousand tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 45.44% during the forecast period. The report on the bio-based pet market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Attractive Opportunities with Bio-based PET Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Bottles and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The bottles segment led the market share in 2020 and is likely to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. In terms of geography, APAC contributed 51% of the market's growth with China, Japan, and India emerging as the key markets in the region.

The increase in the use of bio-based PET products, increased demand for environment-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions, and strategic alliances and collaborations are some of the factors expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the bio-based PET market during the forecast period. In addition, technological innovations in PET, reduction in rigid packaging waste, and production of 100% bio-based PET bottles are some other key trends anticipated to influence the market's growth positively over the forecast period. However, volatility in economic conditions and high investments in R&D activities will hamper the market to grow in the long run.

The bio-based PET market covers the following areas:

Bio-based PET Market Sizing
Bio-based PET Market Forecast
Bio-based PET Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned

  • Braskem SA

  • Danone SA

  • Gevo Inc.

  • Nestle SA

  • Origin Materials

  • PepsiCo Inc.

  • Plastipak Holdings Inc.

  • The Coca-Cola Co.

  • Toray Industries Inc.

  • Toyota Tsusho Corp.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Polyethylene Terephthalate Market by Products and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Polyethylene Furanoate Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Polyethylene Packaging Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Polyethylene Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Bottles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Braskem SA

  • Danone SA

  • Gevo Inc.

  • Nestle SA

  • Origin Materials

  • PepsiCo Inc.

  • Plastipak Holdings Inc.

  • Toray Industries Inc.

  • Toyota Tsusho Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-based-pet-market-from-commodity-chemicals-industry-to-register-45-44-cagr-during-2021-2025--covid-19-impacts-301361467.html

SOURCE Technavio

