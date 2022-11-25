U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.33
    +0.39 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.30
    +6.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    21.40
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0409
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2102
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.9540
    +0.3640 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,526.58
    -19.70 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.10
    +3.53 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.60
    +1.36 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,317.22
    -65.87 (-0.23%)
     

Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market Size Will Attain USD 22.9 Billion by 2030 growing at 9.4% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·7 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market Size accounted for USD 10.3 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 22.9 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Bio-based and synthetic dimethyl ether is used as a raw material fuel in splendidly structured start diesel motors because of its higher cetane number, which provides a better start in pressure motors,. It is an alternative to diesel and a cleaner source of energy that protects the environment from harmful contaminations. Expanding car sales, squeezing the need for an affordable fuel substitute, and expanding R&D activities from key players for developing DME good motors will thus support industry development by 2030.

Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market Statistics

  • Global bio-based and synthetic dimethyl ether market value was USD 10.3 Billion in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2030

  • Asia-Pacific bio-based and synthetic dimethyl ether market revenue over 80% market share in 2021

  • North America bio-based and synthetic dimethyl ether market growth will register substantial CAGR of over 10% from 2022 to 2030

  • Among raw material, fossil fuel based gathered approximately 68% of the shares in 2021

  • Growing demand for greener fuels is a global bio-based and synthetic dimethyl ether market trend driving the industry demand

Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market Growth Factors

  • Rising environmental concerns

  • Growing demand in end-use industries

  • Increasing adoption in LPG applications

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1185

Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market Report Coverage:

Market

Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market

Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market Size 2021

USD 10.3 Billion

Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market Forecast 2030

USD 22.9 Billion

Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

9.4%

 

Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market Base Year

2021

 

Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Raw Material, By Application, And By Geography

Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Guangdong JOVO Group, China Energy Ltd., Grillo-Werke AG, Akzo Nobel NV, Mitsubishi Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell, Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group, Korea Gas Corporation, and Oberon Fuels.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/bio-based-and-synthetic-dimethyl-ether-market

Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market Segmentation

The global market for bio-based and synthetic dimethyl ether is divided into raw material, application, and region. The global bio-based and synthetic dimethyl ether market is divided into two segments based on raw material: fossil fuel-based and bio-based. The global bio-based and synthetic dimethyl ether market is divided into four applications: LPG blending, aerosol propellants, transportation fuel, and industrial. The global bio-based and synthetic dimethyl ether market is divided into Europe, Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market Share

Bio-based products are created by not hydrating methanol, whereas non-renewable energy source based products are delivered from dead plants and creatures. Petroleum-based dimethyl ether accounted for roughly 85% of the market in 2021 and is expected to grow at an unmistakable rate in the coming years. The primary reason for the large petroleum product-based DME share is the abundance of flammable gas reserves beneath the earth's surface, which can be effectively recovered with advanced technology.

LPG blending accounted for the largest DME share of the overall industry in 2021 and will see critical demand in the coming years. LPG blending has been supported primarily in Asia-Pacific to reduce poisons in the environment caused by unblended LPG applications in heating and cooking for domestic purposes. Government and sub national administrative bodies have enacted stringent condition laws to encourage LPG blending because it emits fewer toxins into the environment.

Aerosol propellants will experience tremendous growth in the coming years, expanding at a CAGR of more than 8.5% during the figure period. Better than expected segment development can be attributed to its broad applications in pharmaceutical, home care, personal care, paints and coatings, and so on. Constructive development hints for individual consideration, home consideration, and the paints and coatings industry in Europe will increase item demand for vaporised force application over the figure range. Furthermore, solid pharmaceutical development in North America will increase the market estimate for bio-based and manufactured dimethyl ether aerosol propellants by 2030.

Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market Regional Growth

In 2021, Asia Pacific accounted for more than 80.4% of the global dimethyl ether market. Rising demand for LPG-based products for residential cooking in APAC countries such as India, China, and Indonesia will drive the Asia Pacific bio-based and synthetic dimethyl ether (DME) market in the forecast time frame. Furthermore, significant efforts by the Indian government to eliminate lamp fuel by DME, as well as the district's growing urbanization, present more brilliant need perspectives for product in LPG blending. Europe was the second largest donor in 2021. Product has gained widespread acceptance as an alternative fuel for pressure start motors in Europe, which will most likely drive the regional dimethyl ether market share over the forecast period.

In terms of volume and income, North America ranked third in the global dimethyl ether market in 2021. The district's high demand for aerosol propellant will help the market share in the not-too-distant future. Latin American countries will most likely see a slight increase in the product market over the forecast time frame, owing to rising product demand for modern applications in the region.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1185

Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Players

Akzo Nobel NV, China Energy Ltd., Guangdong JOVO Group, Grillo-Werke AG, Korea Gas Corporation, Mitsubishi Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell, Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group, and Oberon Fuels are among the major players in the global bio-based and synthetic dimethyl ether market.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market?

  • Which region held the largest share in Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers of Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market?

  • What will be the Bio-Based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on Chemical Industries Related:

Global Nitric Acid Market Is expected to reach the market value of around USD 33 Billion by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 3% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 to 2027

Global Core Materials Market Size is expected to reach the market value of around USD 3 Billion by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 14% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 to 2027

Industrial Gases Market is expected to reach the market value of around USD 105 Billion by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.9% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 to 2027

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • Is the stock market open on Thanksgiving or Black Friday? Here are the 2022 holiday hours

    What time does the stock market close the day before Thanksgiving? Is the stock market open on Black Friday?

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t

  • FTX Assets Missing, Stolen; This Fund Sees Bitcoin At $1 Million

    FTX lawyers say a substantial amount of assets are missing or stolen in latest bankruptcy proceedings; Cathie Wood still sees Bitcoin at $1 million

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Is Amazon Stock Really a Cheap Buy? Here's What the Charts Say

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the best-performing stocks of the past generation, but 2022 has mostly been a disaster for the tech giant. The stock is down 47% year to date, revenue growth has slowed to all-time lows, it's closed dozens of warehouses after overestimating demand, shuttered once-promising projects like Amazon Care, and just reported that it's laying off 10,000 corporate employees. While it's clear Amazon has struggled this year, those challenges seem well-reflected in Amazon's stock price.

  • 2 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The word "hypergrowth" does not describe the current technology bear market. Such a change may point to buying opportunities in tech stocks such as SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS). Amid the moratorium on student loan payments because of the pandemic, it had to pivot into other areas of finance.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years

    Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.

  • 2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks to Be Thankful for This Thanksgiving

    This year has been tough for investors. The inflation numbers may have been down in October, but it was still 7.7% compounded on last October’s 6.2%, and that’s too high. Interest rates are rising fast in response, making capital more expensive, and the available cash is chasing goods constrained by tight supply chains and continued COVID lockdowns in China. Food and energy prices are high, and likely to rise, as Russia’s war in Ukraine puts a major clamp on global supplies of natural gas, wheat

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Down 38% to 49% That You Can Buy Right Now

    Both of these stocks have great long-term prospects and offer an attractive dividend in the meantime.

  • 25 Highest-Paying Monthly Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 25 highest-paying monthly dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns in the past, and go directly to read 10 Highest-Paying Monthly Dividend Stocks. As high-interest rates and inflation have pulled down the market this year, dividend stocks are gaining a lot of traction […]

  • Novavax Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    In the early days of the pandemic, investors bet Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) would be a coronavirus vaccine winner. When the biotech's vaccine candidate fell behind, though, investors lost faith. With its shares down almost 90% this year, you may be wondering if Novavax presents a great buying opportunity.

  • These 2 High-Growth Stocks Might Never Be This Cheap Again

    If you're an industry disruptor, 2022 has probably been a bad year for you. Take Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Both companies are disrupting massive industries -- hotels and television, respectively.

  • Buying Verizon Stock for Its Dividend? Read This First.

    Among the telecoms is Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), the second-largest provider behind AT&T. The stock sports an attractive 6.89% dividend yield, which also places it in red-flag territory. Often, when a stock's dividend yield rises higher than 5%, it's seen as a warning sign that the company won't be able to pay its dividend obligations sustainably. Should Verizon shareholders be concerned?

  • Musk shuns EU as Twitter disbands entire Brussels office

    Elon Musk has disbanded Twitter's entire office in Brussels after a row over the policing of the social network's content in the bloc.

  • UBS Analyst: This Is When Investors Should Buy the Dip

    Even though mid-term election results and encouraging inflation news have pushed U.S. stocks to their highest levels since August, a prominent UBS analyst says a recession is due and the global economy will continue to decline and that markets will … Continue reading → The post UBS Analyst Says This Is When Investors Should Buy the Dip appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Thanksgiving and Black Friday Trading Hours.

    Instead of gearing up to trade Thursday, investors may be defrosting their Thanksgiving turkeys—and clipping coupons ahead of Black Friday.

  • Ghana plans to buy oil with gold instead of U.S. dollars

    ACCRA (Reuters) -Ghana's government is working on a new policy to buy oil products with gold rather than U.S. dollar reserves, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia said on Facebook on Thursday. The move is meant to tackle dwindling foreign currency reserves coupled with demand for dollars by oil importers, which is weakening the local cedi and increasing living costs. Using gold would prevent the exchange rate from directly impacting fuel or utility prices as domestic sellers would no longer need foreign exchange to import oil products, he explained.

  • Individual investors account for 52% of BlackBerry Limited's (TSE:BB) ownership, while institutions account for 33%

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of BlackBerry Limited ( TSE:BB ), it is important to understand the ownership...

  • Down 27% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Petrobras (PBR)

    Petrobras (PBR) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.