Bio Decontamination Market Worth $228.35 Million by 2030 | Development of New Therapeutic & Diagnostic Products to Augment Industry Growth: The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights
·8 min read
The Brainy Insights
The Brainy Insights

The adoption of digital progress owing to the prevalence of remote monitoring leads to the adoption of virtual & innovative medical devices, which drive bio-decontamination market growth.

Newark, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global bio-decontamination market is expected to grow from USD 139.24 million in 2021 to USD 228.35 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The rising pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry globally is anticipated to expand the demand for the bio-decontamination enterprise during the projection period. Moreover, the rising demand for hospital beds & ICUs and the increase in surgical procedures are also helping to propel market growth. However, the presence of manual decontamination methods, budgetary constraints in healthcare facilities, and the extensive lifecycle of bio-decontamination equipment are restraining the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing influx of advanced gassing systems, increasing demand for chamber decontamination, and developing equipment with less manual intervention are opportunities for market growth.

Get a sample of the report from: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12851

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global bio-decontamination market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

• For example, in December 2021, TOMI launched the SteraMist Amazon Store featuring SteraPak Leading Disinfection System for all enterprises. This will augment the sales channels, which assists in streamlining and optimizing the purchasing process for consumers.

Bio Decontamination Market Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

236

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2021-2030

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65%

Market growth 2021-2030

USD 228.35 Million

Market structure

Fragmented

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

The pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturing companies segment led the market with a market share of 40.25% in 2021 due to the increasing pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturing enterprise and stringent manufacturing guidelines.

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Fedegari Autoclavi SpA, Steris PLC,TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc,Ecolab, JCE Biotechnology,DIOP GmbH & Co. KG,Howorth Air Technology Ltd., Zhejiang TAILIN Bioengineering Co., LTD,AM Instruments srl,Solidfog Technologies,Noxilizer, Inc.,ClorDiSys Solutions, Inc.,Amira SRL,Controlled Contamination Services,Tecomak,Sychem Limited,Allen & Company Environmental Services,Curis Decontamination,Klenzaids,Reatorg,Syntegon Technology GmbH,IHSS Ltd Bio Decontamination Ltd,The Ecosense Company,CLEAMIX

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Market Growth & Trends

The growth of the bio-decontamination market is driven by the increased intake of modern gassing methods. Moreover, the raised demand for chamber decontamination and the development of technology that needs less manual intervention are also helping to propel the market growth. Further, developing innovative portable bio contamination equipment is the market growth trend. Different governments have passed strict measures to control virus infection. The underlying tendency of outsourcing bio-decontamination services to assure efficient decontamination is also helping the market's growth. The bio-decontamination market is anticipated to grow due to the increasing biopharmaceutical enterprise and raised attempts to make sophisticated bio-decontamination equipment. The rising focus of prominent enterprise players has led to the emergence of novel & advanced instruments. In addition, the increasing demand for portable solutions is expected to favour product demand. Furthermore, the influx of technologically advanced products and the ease of access to a fleet of decontamination tools are also helping to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Enquire before purchasing this report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12851

Key Findings

• In 2021, the hydrogen peroxide segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 30.14% and market revenue of 41.96 million.

The agent type segment is divided into chlorine dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, peracetic acid, and hydrogen peroxide. In 2021, the hydrogen peroxide segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 30.14% and market revenue of 41.96 million. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for paper & pulp from the packaging & pharmaceutical enterprises.

• In 2021, the equipment segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 41.21% and revenue of 57.38 million.

The product segment is divided into services, equipment, and consumables. In 2021, the equipment segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 41.21% and revenue of 57.38 million. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for roof-repairing activities, including a vast application of bio-decontamination products in the field of automotive and adhesives.

• In 2021, the pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturing companies segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40.25% and revenue of 56.04 million.

The end-user segment is divided into life sciences & biotechnology research organizations, pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturing companies, and hospitals & healthcare facilities. In 2021, the pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturing companies segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40.25% and revenue of 56.04 million. This growth is attributed to the easy accessibility of digital medical devices.

• In 2021, the chamber decontamination segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56.23% and revenue of 78.29 million.

The type segment is divided into room decontamination and chamber decontamination. In 2021, the chamber decontamination segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56.23% and revenue of 78.29 million. This growth is attributed to the rapid expansion of the distribution web of product manufacturers for the general availability of kits.

To purchase research report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12851/single

Regional Segment Analysis of the Bio Decontamination Market:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)
• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The North American region occurred as the largest market for the global bio-decontamination industry, with a market share of 49.34% and a market value of around 68.70 million in 2021. North America currently dominates the bio-decontamination market due to the increasing demand for bio-decontamination technologies from the healthcare enterprise to minimize the occurrence of HAIs. Moreover, the presence of domestic players offering products at low rates than international participants also helps drive the region's market growth. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 7.03% over the projection period. This growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of HAIs. Further, the ever-increasing pharmaceutical & medical device industry is also helping to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global bio decontamination market are:

• Fedegari Autoclavi SpA
• Steris PLC
• TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc
• Ecolab
• JCE Biotechnology
• DIOP GmbH & Co. KG
• Howorth Air Technology Ltd.
• Zhejiang TAILIN Bioengineering Co., LTD
• AM Instruments srl
• Solidfog Technologies
• Noxilizer, Inc.
• ClorDiSys Solutions, Inc.
• Amira SRL
• Controlled Contamination Services
• Tecomak
• Sychem Limited
• Allen & Company Environmental Services
• Curis Decontamination
• Klenzaids
• Reatorg
• Syntegon Technology GmbH
• IHSS Ltd Bio Decontamination Ltd
• The Ecosense Company
• CLEAMIX

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global bio decontamination market based on below mentioned segments:

Global Bio Decontamination Market by Agent Type:

• Chlorine Dioxide
• Nitrogen Dioxide
• Peracetic Acid
• Hydrogen Peroxide

Global Bio Decontamination Market by Product:

• Services
• Equipment
• Consumables

Global Bio Decontamination Market by End-User:

• Life Sciences & Biotechnology Research Organizations
• Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Manufacturing Companies
• Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities

Global Bio Decontamination Market by Type:

• Room Decontamination
• Chamber Decontamination

About the report:

The global bio decontamination market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


